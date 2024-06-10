5 major Pokemon GO changes Niantic can bring to make it more remote-friendly

While Pokemon GO is an amazing game on the surface and at its core, it can be a nightmare for players in rural locations. This is primarily because most events in the game require group participation. Since there aren't many Pokemon GO players in rural areas, it can be hard for them to win events and get the associated rewards.

Niantic should thus look to improve the game, making life easier for rural players. This article will go over some of the improvements that can be introduced.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 Pokemon GO improvements that could keep rural players on board

Listed below are some improvements that will enhance the lives of rural Pokemon GO players:

1) More PokeStops

PokeStops (Image via Niantic)

PokeStops are sparse in rural areas and you may often have to walk for long distances to find a new one. PokeStops are an excellent feature to get free items and rewards. Spinning one once every day for seven days will give a massive bonus at the end of the seven-day streak.

So, if you don't have a PokeStop near your house, you may feel unmotivated to play the game every day. No one wants to walk for long stretches just to spin a PokeStop.

2) Better Pokemon spawns

More spawns are always welcome (Image via Niantic)

This is one of the leading issues that has driven rural players away from the game. The lack of monster spawns or those poorly distributed can be frustrating, especially if you have activated premium items like Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces.

Pokemon GO is a game about collecting Pocket Monsters. So, if there is a dearth of spawns, rural players will not have the urge to go out and play the game. It is uncommon for such locations to see a wide variety of spawns. It can feel like Niantic dumps all its resources to prioritize city players.

If rural players get better Pokemon spawns, they might play the game more actively. The game will get revived to some extent.

3) Better Raids

Raid in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Raids, especially the 5-star Legendary Raids, are usually a team venture. You will need a group of Trainers to successfully defeat certain Raid Bosses. You cannot solo every raid in Pokemon GO.

So, if you are a rural player, you may not find raid mates to defeat powerful Raid Bosses due to the low population in such areas. Niantic can either make raid queues of different rural locations combine to help populate the raids more easily. It can improve the prices of Remote Raid Passes to encourage more Trainers to participate in Remote Raids.

4) More Gyms

Gyms serve a lot of purpose in the game (Image via Niantic)

Just like PokeStops, Gyms are a nice place to replenish your resources. Spinning Gym Discs will give you a wide variety of items like Raid Passes, Poke Balls, Ultra Balls, and more.

Gyms are also the only way of earning free PokeCoins, which is a premium currency in Pokemon GO. PokeCoins are used to purchase almost all in-game items from the store. You can spend real money to get this currency, but keeping Pokemon inside Gyms will reward you with PokeCoins if attackers don't kick out your monster in under eight hours.

So, having more Gyms will make rural players want to play the game more as they would want to contest for free PokeCoins.

5) More Showcase encounters

PokeStop Showcase (Image via Niantic)

PokeStop Showcases are known to reward generously. So, if there are more Showcase PokeStops for rural players, they will be encouraged to go out and participate in these local competitions. Some PokeStop Showcases can give Poffins as rewards - a premium item that needs PokeCoins to be obtainable.

An increase in the number of PokeStop Showcases would be a welcome improvement from Niantic for rural players.

