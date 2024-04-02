Metal Coats in Pokemon GO: How to get, all evolutions, and more

Metal Coats in Pokemon GO are a special Evolutionary Item. These are essential for evolving various Steel-type Pocket Monsters within the game. This special Evolutionary Item was introduced in Generation II and has played a significant role in advancing the evolutionary line of various monsters.

This article aims to provide comprehensive insight into Metal Coats, covering their acquisition and utilization for evolving your favorite Pocket Monsters.

How to get Metal Coats in Pokemon GO

Evolutionary Items in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Metal Coats in Pokemon GO can be obtained in one of the following ways:

The best way to get this Evolutionary Item is by spinning PokeStops and Gym Discs. The more PokeStops and Gym Discs you spin, the higher will be your chances of getting Metal Coats in GO. Make sure you get the seven-day streak as this will offer you a guaranteed Evolutionary Item.

You stand a chance to receive Metal Coats in Pokemon GO by opening gifts from friends. The odds of this happening are pretty low.

Timed Research and Special Research Tasks can also provide you with Metal Coats in Pokemon GO.

Best tips to get Metal Coats in Pokemon GO

Once in-game, make sure to spin as many PokeStops as possible to increase your chances of acquiring this Evolutionary Item. The same stands for Pokemon Gym Discs. These are your best sources of Metal Coats in GO.

You can also get this item from gifts sent by friends. Join popular Pokemon GO-related Reddit forums and Discord servers to make new companions.

Once you make a few friends, communicate with them to exchange gifts. Doing this might provide you with Metal Coats in GO. However, you may also stumble upon other Evolutionary Items like Sun Stones,

All Metal Coat evolutions in Pokemon GO

Mega Steelix (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of writing, only two Pocket Monsters require a Metal Coat in GO to undergo evolution:

Onix evolves into Steelix when you give it a Metal Coat and 25 Onix Candies.

Scyther evolves into Scizoe when you give it a Metal Coat 50 Scyther Candies.

How to use Metal Coats in Pokemon GO

After acquiring the Metal Coats, you must go to the Pokemon you want to evolve using this Evolutionary Item by searching for it in your Pokemon Storage.

On the page of that monster, click on the Evolve button to trigger its next evolutionary stage. This will start an animation that will result in the evolution of the Pokemon.

Note that you will need sufficient Candies to carry out the evolution. If you do not have enough Candies for evolving the monster, you can walk the said Pokemon to earn this item. You can also use Rare Candies to compensate for the missing Candies.