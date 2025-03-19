New Pokemon GO feature allows catching rare encounters like Nickit easier than ever

Pokemon GO players have a new method to hunt down hard-to-find creatures, and it's now easier than ever to catch infrequent sightings such as Nickit. A new update to the game brings a redesigned Pokedex with a Nearby Pokemon Alerts system, which enables trainers to get notifications when a certain Pokemon is within their vicinity.

This feature comes on the heels of the Deep Depths event, where Nickit and its evolution, Thievul, make their highly anticipated debut. With this upgrade, players have a more efficient method to target rare spawns instead of relying solely on luck. Here's how the new system works and why it’s a game-changer for dedicated trainers.

Pokemon GO Deep Depths event and Nickit’s debut

The Deep Depths event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Deep Depths event will run from Wednesday, March 19, at 10 AM to Monday, March 24, 2025, at 8 PM local time. During this event, Nickit, the Fox Pokemon, and its evolution, Thievul, will be available in Pokemon GO for the first time.

Trainers can evolve Nickit into Thievul by using 50 Nickit Candy. The new Nearby Pokemon Alerts system makes this hunt much more resourceful, as you will not miss out on its Candy.

How the Pokemon GO Alerts System works

The new in-game Alerts System (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The update brings an alert mechanism to the Pokedex that enables trainers to be notified if a selected Pokemon is spotted on the Nearby screen. Just like the "New Pokemon Spotted" notification, this feature aims to not let players miss a chance of catching a Pokemon they are looking for.

How to set up Alerts:

Open the Pokedex. Select a Pokemon you’ve encountered before. Toggle on the "Nearby Alert" option. You will receive a notification when that Pokemon appears nearby.

The system supports most 'mon species, but form-changing Pokemon like Ditto and Zorua are excluded from this feature. Moreover, trainers can only track one Pokemon at a time, so choosing wisely is key.

Why this feature matters

For trainers searching for particular Pokemon, like event-only spawns or rare species, this update takes much of the guesswork out of it. Rather than having to constantly refer to the Nearby screen, trainers can use real-time notifications to find and encounter them.

The timing of this feature's release is particularly helpful, as it coincides with Nickit's arrival, making it much easier to get this elusive Pokemon in your collection.

With this update, Pokemon GO keeps on improving, providing new means of interacting with the game and optimizing the hunting process. Whether you're hunting Nickit during the Deep Depths event or looking for another elusive discovery, the Nearby Pokemon Alerts system is a welcome feature for every trainer.

