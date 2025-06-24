Pokemon GO announces Mega Evolution Event for Paris

The Pokemon GO universe continues to grow. With trainers across the world anticipating what's coming next, The Pokemon Company International has announced a new experience in one of Europe's most famous cities. In mid-September, an event is coming that promises in-game activities and real-world rewards.

Exclusive encounters, special missions, and getting to interact with other trainers in a specially themed environment are all in store for fans. The event is open to all and offers an excellent opportunity for both new and veteran players to explore the evolving mechanics of Mega Evolution.

Pokemon GO Mega Evolution Event in Paris announced

Held on September 13 and 14, Mega Evolution Paris will be held at the Westfield Forum des Halles, a large shopping mall located in the center of Paris. It will be free of charge, and visitors can expect a variety of interactive elements, with further details to be announced in the next few weeks.

One of the highlights of the event is the first-ever international Pokemon GO Stamp Rally, a scavenger hunt-type game that leads players to designated PokeStops all over the city. By gathering virtual stamps, players can fill up their rally pages and get Mega Energy for Mega Charizard.

While full details are still under wraps, promotional visuals suggest that Mega Lucario and Mega Gardevoir may also play significant roles in the event. Though not officially confirmed, their inclusion in announcement materials hints at possible themed encounters or bonus content.

This is a significant milestone for European fans as it's the first of its kind on the continent. With the hype already starting to build, this Mega Evolution celebration has all the potential to be a unique experience for anyone who embarks on the adventure in Paris.

