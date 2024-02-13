Pokemon GO Carnival of Love 2024 Timed Research is a paid event-exclusive questline that can be accessed during the event. The rewards for the same include Stardust, XP, Incense, and Spinda with a heart pattern encounter for trainers.

Carnival of Love takes place from Tuesday, February 13, 10 am local time, to Thursday, February 15, 8 pm local time. The event brings Flabebe back into the mix. It also marks the debut of Shiny Oricorio in Pokemon GO, with lucky trainers getting the opportunity to encounter it. All Oricorio forms are now available in-game, for the time being.

Pokemon GO Carnival of Love 2024 Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

Expand Tweet

The Carnival of Love 2024 Timed Research ticket is available for US$1.00 (or its equivalent in players' local currency) from the in-game shop. The available tasks and rewards are as follows:

Carnival of Love 2024 Timed Research: Step 1 of 1

Make a Great Curveball Throw - Spinda with a heart pattern encounter [shiny encounter available]

Make 2 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda with a heart pattern encounter [shiny encounter available]

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda with a heart pattern encounter [shiny encounter available]

Make 4 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda with a heart pattern encounter [shiny encounter available]

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda with a heart pattern encounter [shiny encounter available]

Rewards: 2x Incense, 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust

Players should complete the Carnival of Love 2024 Timed Research tasks and redeem the rewards before Thursday, February 15, 8 pm local time. Trainers can also gift this ticket to an in-game friend with a friendship level of Great Friends or higher.

Expand Tweet

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || February 2024 infographic || GO Shiny Hisuian Starter guides || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks || Giovanni counters || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters