Pokemon x Adidas Collaboration: Everything you need to know

As the franchise approaches its 30th anniversary in 2026, Pokemon fans have a lot to look forward to. What once was a simple Game Boy game has grown into one of the most recognizable global phenomena, influencing video games, trading cards, anime, and merchandise.The Japanese company is collaborating once more with the well-known sports brand, Adidas, to celebrate this important milestone with a brand-new line that will go live in the fall of 2026. After their 2020 collaboration, this duo is expected to produce another nostalgic yet a fresh mix of pop culture and sportswear.Pokemon celebrates its 30th Anniversary with an Adidas CollaborationPokemon x Adidas 30th Anniversary Collection will release in September 2026, with a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories for both adults and children.The collaboration will reportedly feature three classic Adidas silhouettes: the Samba, Superstar, and the budget-friendly alternative to Pharrell's Adidas Jellyfish, Adistar XLG 2.0, all reimagined with a touch of Pocket Monster's vibrant world.Also read: Legends Z-A release countdown: Global release timesWhat to expect from the Pokemon x Adidas collaborationPokemon x Adidas 2020 collaboration (Image via TPC, Adidas AG)This is not the first time that these two brands have partnered with each other. The pixel-themed designs from their 2020 collaboration were influenced by the franchise's retro gaming origins.However, as the 30th anniversary is a very important milestone, there are high hopes for an even bigger and more ambitious collection.The drop may also be followed by special events and in-store promotions, making it into a celebration that extends beyond just merchandise.Also read: Legends Z-A file size exploredSince its debut in 1996, Pokemon has had an impressive fanbase expansion. As Adidas joins the festivities, this collaboration promises to blend nostalgia with streetwear style.