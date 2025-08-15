Pokemon GO 2025 World Pokemon Championships Celebration: Best tips and tricks, Shiny Shadow Johto starter debut, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

The 2025 World Pokemon Championships Celebration is the latest event in Pokemon GO. It started at 10 am local time on Friday, August 15, 2025, and will go on until 8 pm local time on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Pikachu wearing a varsity jacket debuts during the event and will be available via raids and Research.A bunch of PvP-relevant Pocket Monsters will be spotlighted during the Pokemon GO 2025 World Pokemon Championships Celebration. Some exclusive moves will also be available.This article highlights all the features and bonuses during the Pokemon GO 2025 World Pokemon Championships Celebration and tells you how to make the most of it.Pokemon GO 2025 World Pokemon Championships Celebration features and bonusesFeaturesWild encountersNidoran♀*Mankey*Marill*Paldean Wooper*Spoink*Inkay*Rookidee*Fuecoco*Male Frillish* [rare encounter]Vullaby* [rare encounter]RaidsOne-star raidsPikachu wearing a varsity jacket*HonedgeThree-star raidsLapras*DusclopsDiggersbyApart from this, therw wil be Field Research and a Premium Timed Research awarding GBL-oriented Pocket Monsters.Featured attacksLapras - Lapras caught during the event will know the Charged Attack Ice Beam.Primeape - Evolve Mankey during the event to get a Primeape that knows the Charged Attack Rage Fist.Annihilape - Evolve Primeape during the event to get an Annihilape that knows the Charged Attack Rage Fist.Clodsire - Evolve Paldean Wooper during the event to get a Clodsire that knows the Charged Attack Megahorn.BonusesUp to five Special Trades can be made each day.Additional Pokémon encounters along the GO Battle League reward track.Increased chance to encounter Shiny Pikachu wearing a varsity jacket.Also check out the Pokemon GO World Championships Celebration 2025 Field Research and Timed Research.Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO 2025 World Pokemon Championships CelebrationCatch the wild encountersIf you are a GBL enthusiast, you can farm a lot of useful creatures in the wild during this event. Mega evolve a suitable creature to mazimize your Candy gains and look out for the best IVs.Get the exclusive movesFour exclusive attacks are available. Of these, Megahorn is useless. Try to catch Ice Beam Lapras and get Rage Fist Annihilape and Primeape as they are really strong.Participate in the GBLA 3x Stardust bonus will be active throughout the weekend, and the number of sets you can play is also 20 instead of the regular five. Farm this precious resource for the future. Use a Star Piece to maximize your gains.Best shinies to look for during Pokemon GO 2025 World Pokemon Championships CelebrationVarsity Jacket PikachuLaprasInkayRookideeFuecocoGuzzlordCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts