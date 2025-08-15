  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO 2025 World Pokemon Championships Celebration: Best tips and tricks, Shiny Shadow Johto starter debut, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO 2025 World Pokemon Championships Celebration: Best tips and tricks, Shiny Shadow Johto starter debut, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 15, 2025 14:19 GMT
Pokemon GO 2025 World Pokemon Championships Celebration overview
Pokemon GO 2025 World Pokemon Championships Celebration overview (Image via TPC)

The 2025 World Pokemon Championships Celebration is the latest event in Pokemon GO. It started at 10 am local time on Friday, August 15, 2025, and will go on until 8 pm local time on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Pikachu wearing a varsity jacket debuts during the event and will be available via raids and Research.

Ad

A bunch of PvP-relevant Pocket Monsters will be spotlighted during the Pokemon GO 2025 World Pokemon Championships Celebration. Some exclusive moves will also be available.

This article highlights all the features and bonuses during the Pokemon GO 2025 World Pokemon Championships Celebration and tells you how to make the most of it.

sk promotional banner

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO 2025 World Pokemon Championships Celebration features and bonuses

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Features

Wild encounters

  • Nidoran♀*
  • Mankey*
  • Marill*
  • Paldean Wooper*
  • Spoink*
  • Inkay*
  • Rookidee*
  • Fuecoco*
  • Male Frillish* [rare encounter]
  • Vullaby* [rare encounter]

Raids

One-star raids

  • Pikachu wearing a varsity jacket*
  • Honedge

Three-star raids

  • Lapras*
  • Dusclops
  • Diggersby

Apart from this, therw wil be Field Research and a Premium Timed Research awarding GBL-oriented Pocket Monsters.

Featured attacks

  • Lapras - Lapras caught during the event will know the Charged Attack Ice Beam.
  • Primeape - Evolve Mankey during the event to get a Primeape that knows the Charged Attack Rage Fist.
  • Annihilape - Evolve Primeape during the event to get an Annihilape that knows the Charged Attack Rage Fist.
  • Clodsire - Evolve Paldean Wooper during the event to get a Clodsire that knows the Charged Attack Megahorn.
Ad

Bonuses

  • Up to five Special Trades can be made each day.
  • Additional Pokémon encounters along the GO Battle League reward track.
  • Increased chance to encounter Shiny Pikachu wearing a varsity jacket.

Also check out the Pokemon GO World Championships Celebration 2025 Field Research and Timed Research.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO 2025 World Pokemon Championships Celebration

Catch the wild encounters

Ad

If you are a GBL enthusiast, you can farm a lot of useful creatures in the wild during this event. Mega evolve a suitable creature to mazimize your Candy gains and look out for the best IVs.

Get the exclusive moves

Four exclusive attacks are available. Of these, Megahorn is useless. Try to catch Ice Beam Lapras and get Rage Fist Annihilape and Primeape as they are really strong.

Participate in the GBL

Ad

A 3x Stardust bonus will be active throughout the weekend, and the number of sets you can play is also 20 instead of the regular five. Farm this precious resource for the future. Use a Star Piece to maximize your gains.

Best shinies to look for during Pokemon GO 2025 World Pokemon Championships Celebration

  • Varsity Jacket Pikachu
  • Lapras
  • Inkay
  • Rookidee
  • Fuecoco
  • Guzzlord

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications