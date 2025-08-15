How to get Varsity Jacket Pikachu in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Varsity Jacket Pikachu in Pokemon GO makes its debut in the game during the 2025 Pokemon World Championships event. It will be available from 10 am local time on Friday, August 15, 2025, until 8 pm local time on Sunday, August 17, 2025. The creature can be obtained through raids and Research.
This article covers all the ways you can acquire Varsity Jacket Pikachu in Pokemon GO.
How to get Varsity Jacket Pikachu in Pokemon GO
- One-star raids
- Field Research task encounters
- Trade
One-star raids
Pikachu wearing a varsity jacket will appear in one-star raids from 10 am local time on Friday, August 15, 2025, until 8 pm local time on Sunday, August 17, 2025. These raids can be accessed by trainers across the world either in person or using Remote Raid passes.
Players will face a Pikachu that is at 3,227 CP and will have 600 HP to its name. It is a mono-Electric-type, which means it can be defeated easily using Ground-type attackers.
Encounters with Varsity Jacket Pikachu in Pokemon GO from raids will be at the following CP ranges:
- No weather boost: 493 - 536 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rainy): 616 - 670 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Field Research task encounters
The following Field Research tasks will lead to Varsity Jacket Pikachu encounters:
- Win a raid
- Power up Pokemon 15 times
- Battle in the GO Battle League five times
Trade
If you are unable to find one on your own, you can ask an in-game friend to trade you one of these costumed variants of the franchise mascot.
Can Varsity Jacket Pikachu be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes, it is possible to find Shiny Varsity Jacket Pikachu in Pokemon GO during the 2025 World Championships event. There is a boosted 1-in-64 chance of finding the shiny variant. That said, you might have to spend some time looking before you land one.
