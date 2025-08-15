How to get Varsity Jacket Pikachu in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Varsity Jacket Pikachu in Pokemon GO makes its debut in the game during the 2025 Pokemon World Championships event. It will be available from 10 am local time on Friday, August 15, 2025, until 8 pm local time on Sunday, August 17, 2025. The creature can be obtained through raids and Research.

Ad

This article covers all the ways you can acquire Varsity Jacket Pikachu in Pokemon GO.

How to get Varsity Jacket Pikachu in Pokemon GO

One-star raids

Field Research task encounters

Trade

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

Varsity Jacket Pikachu debuts during the World Championship event (Image via TPC)

One-star raids

Ad

Trending

Pikachu wearing a varsity jacket will appear in one-star raids from 10 am local time on Friday, August 15, 2025, until 8 pm local time on Sunday, August 17, 2025. These raids can be accessed by trainers across the world either in person or using Remote Raid passes.

Players will face a Pikachu that is at 3,227 CP and will have 600 HP to its name. It is a mono-Electric-type, which means it can be defeated easily using Ground-type attackers.

Ad

Encounters with Varsity Jacket Pikachu in Pokemon GO from raids will be at the following CP ranges:

No weather boost: 493 - 536 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

493 - 536 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rainy): 616 - 670 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Field Research task encounters

The following Field Research tasks will lead to Varsity Jacket Pikachu encounters:

Win a raid

Power up Pokemon 15 times

Battle in the GO Battle League five times

Trade

If you are unable to find one on your own, you can ask an in-game friend to trade you one of these costumed variants of the franchise mascot.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list

Can Varsity Jacket Pikachu be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, it is possible to find Shiny Varsity Jacket Pikachu in Pokemon GO during the 2025 World Championships event. There is a boosted 1-in-64 chance of finding the shiny variant. That said, you might have to spend some time looking before you land one.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨