Pokemon GO: All exclusive attacks in Final Strike GO Battle Week PvP and PvE analysis

The Final Strike GO Battle Week event in Pokemon GO features a bunch of exclusive attacks that can be potentially useful in PvP and PvE battles. While the Urshifus' Surging Strikes and Wicked Blow are not part of the offerings, there's enough to look forward to.

The exclusive attacks in Final Strike GO Battle Week will be available via catching and evolving from Wednesday, May 21, at 10 am to Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

This article lists all the featured moves and the Pokemon that can learn them during Pokemon GO's Final Strike GO Battle Week event.

All featured attacks during Final Strike GO Battle Week in Pokemon GO

Rage Fist

Evolve Mankey during the event to get a Primeape that knows the Charged Attack Rage Fist.

PvP viability: Rage Fist has revitalized Primeape in the Great and Ultra League. The Karate Chop to Rage Fist pacing is unmatched, letting Primeape eat through shields or deal massive damage.

Rage Fist has revitalized Primeape in the Great and Ultra League. The Karate Chop to Rage Fist pacing is unmatched, letting Primeape eat through shields or deal massive damage. PvE viability: The addition of this exclusive move does nothing to push Primeape into PvE relevance.

Ice Shard

Evolve Seel during the event to get a Dewgong that knows the Fast Attack Ice Shard.

PvP viability: Ice Shard is a strong move for Dewgong to have. Its quick energy generation lets Dewgong stand up to enemies using its Icy Wind rebuffing powers.

Ice Shard is a strong move for Dewgong to have. Its quick energy generation lets Dewgong stand up to enemies using its Icy Wind rebuffing powers. PvE viability: Dewgong has little to no PvE utility.

Brutal Swing

Evolve Zweilous during the event to get a Hydreigon that knows the Charged Attack Brutal Swing.

PvP viability: The low energy cost lets the Glassy Hydreigon exert Charged Move pressure. That said, Hydreigon is not a must-have for any format.

The low energy cost lets the Glassy Hydreigon exert Charged Move pressure. That said, Hydreigon is not a must-have for any format. PvE viability: Best Dark-type move for Hydreigon as a raid attacker.

Hydro Cannon

Evolve Frogadier during the event to get a Greninja that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

PvP viability: A must-have for Greninja's Great League and Ultra League moveset.

A must-have for Greninja's Great League and Ultra League moveset. PvE viability: Grenjinja's best Water-type Charged Attack. Must-have for using the creature in raids.

Ice Beam

Lapras encountered in Raids and Field Research will also know the Charged Attack Ice Beam.

PvP viability: Highly useful and part of Lapras' best moveset in the Great and Ultra League.

Highly useful and part of Lapras' best moveset in the Great and Ultra League. PvE viability: Lapras' strongest Ice-type attack. Can be useful in cases like Max Battles.

In other news, Zacian and Zamazenta's form change mechanics have been announced.

