Pokemon GO All Out Collection Challenges and Field Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO All Out provides trainers with Collection Challenges and event-themed Field Research tasks to complete during the event. Both sets of tasks revolve around Galarian Starters, Skwovet, and Wooloo encounters. Read on to find out more about everything you need to do to complete them.
The GO All Out event runs from Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 10 am local time. The Max Out seasonal questline Galar Calling Special Research is also available now for trainers to participate in.
All Pokemon GO All Out Collection Challenges tasks and rewards
The Collection Challenges tasks and rewards are as follows:
GO All Out Collection Challenge: Galar Beginnings
- Catch Grookey
- Catch Thwackey
- Catch Scorbunny
- Catch Raboot
- Catch Sobble
- Catch Drizzile
- Rewards: 2500x Stardust, Wooloo encounter, 5000 XP
GO All Out Collection Challenge: Skwovet and Wooloo
- Catch Skwovet
- Catch Greedent
- Catch Wooloo
- Catch Dubwool
- Rewards: 2500x Stardust, Wooloo encounter, 5000 XP
All Pokemon GO All Out Field Research tasks and rewards
The GO All Out Field Research tasks and reward encounters are as follows:
- Catch 5 Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball, 5x Great Ball, 3x Pinap Berry, or 500 XP
- Catch 8 Pokemon - Grookey encounter, Scorbunny encounter, or Sobble encounter
- Use 6 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Skwovet encounter (shiny variant possible) or Wooloo encounter (shiny variant possible)
The season of Max Out introduces the mechanics of Dynamax in Pokemon GO. Power Spots are already appearing around the world, with a free Special Research providing trainers with the first Dynamax Pokemon. Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Skwovet, and Wooloo Dynamax variants have been announced so far.
