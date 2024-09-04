Pokemon GO All Out Collection Challenges and Field Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO All Out provides trainers with Collection Challenges and event-themed Field Research tasks to complete during the event. Both sets of tasks revolve around Galarian Starters, Skwovet, and Wooloo encounters. Read on to find out more about everything you need to do to complete them.

The GO All Out event runs from Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 10 am local time. The Max Out seasonal questline Galar Calling Special Research is also available now for trainers to participate in.

All Pokemon GO All Out Collection Challenges tasks and rewards

The Collection Challenges tasks and rewards are as follows:

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

GO All Out Collection Challenge: Galar Beginnings

Trending

Catch Grookey

Catch Thwackey

Catch Scorbunny

Catch Raboot

Catch Sobble

Catch Drizzile

Rewards: 2500x Stardust, Wooloo encounter, 5000 XP

GO All Out Collection Challenge: Skwovet and Wooloo

Catch Skwovet

Catch Greedent

Catch Wooloo

Catch Dubwool

Rewards: 2500x Stardust, Wooloo encounter, 5000 XP

GO All Out is live (Image via Niantic)

Also Read: 5 rare Pokemon to farm in Pokemon GO GO All Out

All Pokemon GO All Out Field Research tasks and rewards

The GO All Out Field Research tasks and reward encounters are as follows:

Catch 5 Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball, 5x Great Ball, 3x Pinap Berry, or 500 XP

- 10x Poke Ball, 5x Great Ball, 3x Pinap Berry, or 500 XP Catch 8 Pokemon - Grookey encounter, Scorbunny encounter, or Sobble encounter

- Grookey encounter, Scorbunny encounter, or Sobble encounter Use 6 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Skwovet encounter (shiny variant possible) or Wooloo encounter (shiny variant possible)

The season of Max Out introduces the mechanics of Dynamax in Pokemon GO. Power Spots are already appearing around the world, with a free Special Research providing trainers with the first Dynamax Pokemon. Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Skwovet, and Wooloo Dynamax variants have been announced so far.

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback