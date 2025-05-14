Pokemon GO: All Shiny Shadow Pokemon debuts during Crown Clash Taken Over

Several Shiny Shadow Pokemon are making their debut in the Crown Clash Taken Over event. This event has started on April 14, 2025, at midnight local time. While there are new Shadow Pokemon like Shadow Dialga, who is under Giovanni's control, there are several new Shiny Shadow Pokemon that are being used by the Admins of Team GO Rocket.
In this article, we will highlight all the new Shiny Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO and which Team GO Rocket Admins players must battle to potentially encounter them.
Possible Shiny Shadow Pokemon used by the Admins in Pokemon GO Crown Clash: Taken Over
Cliff
- Quote: "My strength comes from my loyalty to Team GO Rocket."
- 1st Pokemon (and possible shiny encounter): Shadow Gible
- 2nd Pokemon: Shadow Skarmory / Shadow Honchkrow / Shadow Annihilape
- 3rd Pokemon: Shadow Machamp / Shadow Tyranitar / Shadow Luxray
To learn how to defeat Cliff, check out our guide on his counters.
Arlo
- Quote: "It's time to learn your place in the world."
- 1st Pokemon (and possible shiny encounter): Shadow Horsea
- 2nd Pokemon: Shadow Slowbro / Shadow Crobat / Shadow Steelix
- 3rd Pokemon: Shadow Scizor / Shadow Alakazam / Shadow Alolan Muk
To learn how to defeat Arlo, check out our guide on his counters.
Sierra
- Quote: "I envy you—you get to battle me!"
- 1st Pokemon (and possible shiny encounter): Shadow Trapinch
- 2nd Pokemon: Shadow Staraptor / Shadow Ferrothorn / Shadow Mismagius
- 3rd Pokemon: Shadow Camerupt / Shadow Drapion / Shadow Houndoom
To learn how to defeat Sierra, check out our guide on her counters.
Unfortunately, Shadow Dialga — the Legendary Pokemon controlled by Giovanni — cannot be a Shiny. So there are only three new Shiny Shadow Pokemon in the Pokemon GO Crown Clash: Taken Over event.
