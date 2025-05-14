  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO: All Shiny Shadow Pokemon debuts during Crown Clash Taken Over

Pokemon GO: All Shiny Shadow Pokemon debuts during Crown Clash Taken Over

By Akash Sil
Modified May 14, 2025 14:45 GMT
Crown Clash Taken Over Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Crown Clash Taken Over Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Several Shiny Shadow Pokemon are making their debut in the Crown Clash Taken Over event. This event has started on April 14, 2025, at midnight local time. While there are new Shadow Pokemon like Shadow Dialga, who is under Giovanni's control, there are several new Shiny Shadow Pokemon that are being used by the Admins of Team GO Rocket.

Ad

In this article, we will highlight all the new Shiny Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO and which Team GO Rocket Admins players must battle to potentially encounter them.

sk promotional banner

Possible Shiny Shadow Pokemon used by the Admins in Pokemon GO Crown Clash: Taken Over

All Shiny Pokemon from the Crown Clash: Taken Over (Image via TPC)
All Shiny Pokemon from the Crown Clash: Taken Over (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Cliff

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Quote: "My strength comes from my loyalty to Team GO Rocket."
  • 1st Pokemon (and possible shiny encounter): Shadow Gible
  • 2nd Pokemon: Shadow Skarmory / Shadow Honchkrow / Shadow Annihilape
  • 3rd Pokemon: Shadow Machamp / Shadow Tyranitar / Shadow Luxray

To learn how to defeat Cliff, check out our guide on his counters.

Also read: Crown Clash Taken Over Field Research and Premium Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Arlo

  • Quote: "It's time to learn your place in the world."
  • 1st Pokemon (and possible shiny encounter): Shadow Horsea
  • 2nd Pokemon: Shadow Slowbro / Shadow Crobat / Shadow Steelix
  • 3rd Pokemon: Shadow Scizor / Shadow Alakazam / Shadow Alolan Muk
Ad

To learn how to defeat Arlo, check out our guide on his counters.

Sierra

  • Quote: "I envy you—you get to battle me!"
  • 1st Pokemon (and possible shiny encounter): Shadow Trapinch
  • 2nd Pokemon: Shadow Staraptor / Shadow Ferrothorn / Shadow Mismagius
  • 3rd Pokemon: Shadow Camerupt / Shadow Drapion / Shadow Houndoom

To learn how to defeat Sierra, check out our guide on her counters.

Also read: Pokemon GO: PvP and PvE analysis of all new Shadow Pokemon in Crown Clash Taken Over

Ad

Unfortunately, Shadow Dialga — the Legendary Pokemon controlled by Giovanni — cannot be a Shiny. So there are only three new Shiny Shadow Pokemon in the Pokemon GO Crown Clash: Taken Over event.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:

About the author
Akash Sil

Akash Sil

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."

Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.

In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications