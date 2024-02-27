Pokemon GO Alolan Sandslash: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Alolan Sandslash, a better fighter than Sandslash, needs its best moveset for Pokemon GO PvP and PvE skirmishes. But trainers must also be aware of its counters. The Spotlight Hour event, running on February 27 from 6 PM to 7 PM local time, focuses on Alolan Sandshrew and Sandshrew. They'll spawn in higher numbers during this time, and you may get an Alolan Sandslash with a better IV.

If you achieve that, you may want to train the critter with its best moves. Note that you must use an Elite TM on Alolan Sandslash to teach it its ideal Fast Attack for PvP play. According to PvPoke, Alolan Sandslash is an impressive battle addition, but its Shadow form is much stronger and a reliable option.

In this article, we look at its best PvP and PvE movesets and what they do in the GO Battle League, raids, and Gym defense.

Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Alolan Sandslash

Moves to use in battles (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Alolan Sandslash can access various Pokemon GO moves. It is a dual Ice and Steel-type creature can learn Ghost, Steel, Ice, Flying, and Ground-type attacks.

Depending on the battle format the creature is in, its set of solid moves is determined.

Best PvP moveset for Alolan Sandslash:

Fast Attack : Metal Claw

: Metal Claw Charged Attack: Blizzard

Best PvE moveset for Alolan Sandslash:

Fast Attack : Shadow Claw*

: Shadow Claw* Charged Attacks: Ice Punch and Drill Run

Is Alolan Sandslash good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Alolan Sandslash vs Sandslash: which is better? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon GO, Alolan Sandslash boasts outstanding defense prowess. Talking about its stats distribution, it has 177 Attack, 195 Defense, and 181 Stamina. Moreover, its Steel typing allows it to resist a wide variety of types. So, it can perform quite well against some of the GO Battle League meta critters with the right PvP moveset, Shadow Claw*, Ice Punch, and Drill Run.

Going with the PvPoke ranking, Alolan Sandslash will rank at

#69 in the Great League

#112 in the Ultra League

#225 in the Master League

Alolan Sandslash is a good fighter for Pokemon GO PvP play thanks to its attacks, battle power, resistance, and ability to work cohesively with the ideal team.

In PvE battles, such as raids and Gym Defense, Alolan Sandslash, with its potent movepool, Metal Claw, and Blizzard, deals 11.71 damage per second (DPS) and has 334.53 total damage output (TDO).

The analysis shows that Alolan Sandslash in Pokemon GO is a much better pick for PvP fights than PvE. Remember, it performs exceptionally well in the Great League meta.

Counters for Alolan Sandslash in Pokemon GO

Be aware of the provided counters when using Alolan Sandslash in the GO Battle League.

Great League counters: Vigoroth, Poliwrath, Talonflame, Medicham, Annihilape, Whiscash, Umbreon, and Galarian Stunfisk

Ultra League counters: Obstagoon, Cobalion, Virizion, Toxicroak, Annihilape, and Registeel

Master League counters: Ho-Oh, Melmetal, Groudon, Solgaleo, Swampert, Snorlax, and Xerneas

Alolan Sandslash in raids and Gym defense can be beaten with the following PvE counters:

Reshiram : Fire Fang and Fusion Flare*

: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare* Terrakion : Double Kick and Sacred Sword*

: Double Kick and Sacred Sword* Volcarona : Fire Spin and Overheat

: Fire Spin and Overheat Lucario : Counter and Aura Sphere

: Counter and Aura Sphere Conkeldurr : Counter and Dynamic Punch

: Counter and Dynamic Punch Blaziken : Counter and Blast Burn*

: Counter and Blast Burn* Emboar: Low Kick and Blast Burn*

Note: Attacks with (*) marks are Elite moves.

