Is Azelf good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE battles?

You might ponder Azelf’s battle performance in the Pokemon GO PvP and PvE formats if you catch it from the 5-star raids of the Road to Sinnoh event. This variant is only available to encounter in the Americas. Players from this region will want to know whether the Psychic-type Legendary is good in the GO Battle League, raids, or Gym activities.

Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit, the Guardian of Lake trio, first appeared in the Diamond and Pearl games. They're known for their Psychic powers in the Pokemon GO world. This article explores their battle prowess, but before that, learning about Azelf's stats, weaknesses, resistance, and moves would be ideal.

Pokemon GO: Azelf stats, weaknesses, resistance, and moves

Azelf stats (Image via TPC)

Azelf, originally found in the Sinnoh region, boasts the following stats spread:

Type : Psychic

: Psychic Max Combat Power (CP) : 3629

: 3629 Attack : 270

: 270 Defense : 151

: 151 Stamina : 181

: 181 Fast Moves : Confusion (Psychic) and Extrasensory (Psychic)

: Confusion (Psychic) and Extrasensory (Psychic) Charged Moves: Fire Blast (Fire), Swift (Normal), and Future Sight (Psychic)

Due to Azelf’s typing, it is weak to these moves:

Bug

Dark

Ghost

Moves Azelf can resist are,

Fighting

Psychic

Is Azelf good in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Azelf's performance in GO Battle League (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Battle League is a PvP gameplay mode where trainers battle against trainers. There are three modes of play: Great, Ultra, and Master League. Azelf’s best moveset for the PvP format is Confusion, Future Sight, and Fire Blast, and you should use these attacks whenever possible to get the best results.

Taking PvPoke as a basis to evaluate Azelf’s placement in the meta, it ranks at:

#898 in the Great League .

. #676 in the Ultra League.

#508 in the Master League.

Below are the Pokemon that can counter Azelf in the Master League:

Dialga with Dragon Breath, Iron Head, and Draco Meteor

with Dragon Breath, Iron Head, and Draco Meteor Yveltal with Snarl, Dark Pulse, and Focus Blast

with Snarl, Dark Pulse, and Focus Blast Zarude with Vine Whip, Power Whip, and Dark Pulse

with Vine Whip, Power Whip, and Dark Pulse Zygarde (Complete Forme) with Dragon Tail, Crunch, and Earthquake

(Complete Forme) with Dragon Tail, Crunch, and Earthquake Metagross with Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash, and Superpower

with Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash, and Superpower Garchomp with Mud Shot, Outrage, and Earth Power

with Mud Shot, Outrage, and Earth Power Reshiram with Dragon Breath, Fusion Flare, and Draco Meteor

Is Azelf good in Pokemon GO raids and Gym defense?

Azelf in PvE play (Image via TPC)

Azelf is an attack-focused Pokemon with satisfactory HP, Defense, and Stamina. Its best PvE moveset is Confusion and Future Sight, which deals 16.33 DPS and 368.67 TDO. So, if you use it against Poison and Fighting-type Pokemon, you will have an advantage and inflict massive damage.

Azelf’s typing and its best moveset are both Psychic-type attributes. Thus, the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect will be activated, inflicting more damage. So, the Pokemon is quite reliable for raids but cannot guard a Gym because Legendary Pokemon cannot do that.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

