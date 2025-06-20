Pokemon GO Boltund best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Knowing about Pokemon GO Boltund's best moveset and counters might help you get some use out of this otherwise mediocre Electric-type. The critter was released on June 20, 2025, as part of the Yamper's Paw Print event. You can get Boltund by evolving a Yamper by feeding it 50 Candy.
This article covers Boltund's best moveset in Pokemon GO and tells you the best critters to use to counter it, should you see someone use it in a battle.
Pokemon GO Boltund best moveset
Pokemon GO Boltund best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Spark
- Charged Attacks: Crunch and Thunder
Pokemon GO Boltund best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Spark
- Charged Attacks: Thunder
Is Boltund good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
No, Boltund has no utility in either trainer battles or Gyms and raids. It is a mono-Electric-type creature with neither good stats nor moves. It is highly attack-weighted, which leaves it vulnerable to incoming damage. Its lack of fast-charging Fast Moves and high-DPE STAB attacks means you cannot take advantage of the critter's offensive prowess.
If you must use a mono-Electric-type creature in PvP, Bellibolt is the way to go. When it comes to glassy mono-Electric-types, Shadow Electivire is the go-to pick. In PvE, Boltund is outclassed by several powerful Shadow, Legendary, and Mega Pokemon.
Pokemon GO Boltund: All moves and stats
- Type: Electric
- Attack: 197
- Defense: 131
- Stamina: 170
- Max CP: 2,460
- Fast Attacks: Bite and Spark
- Charged Attacks: Crunch and Thunder
Boltund's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Weaknesses
- Ground
Resistances
- Electric
- Flying
- Steel
The types that Boltund can hit for STAB super-effective damage are:
- Water
- Flying
Best counters to Boltund in Pokemon GO
Great League counters: Diggersby, Dedenne, Clodsire, Jellicent, and Talonflame
Ultra League counters: Skeledirge, Annihilape, Tentacruel, Giratina, and Feraligatr
PvE counters:
- Primal or regular or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
- Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake
- Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands
- Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High-Horsepower
