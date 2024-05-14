Pokemon GO Catching Wonders preparation guide

The Pokemon GO Catching Wonders event is on the horizon and this guide will prepare you for it. The main highlight is a free Master Ball. Given its rarity, getting a free Master Ball can be quite beneficial for people who have used the previous ones.

The Catching Wonders event will start on May 14, 2024, at 10 am local time, and conclude on May 19, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

This article will run you through everything about the Catching Wonders event to help you make the most of it.

All bonuses during the Pokemon GO Catching Wonders event

You will enjoy the following bonuses during this event:

10x XP for the first Pokemon you catch every day

10x XP for the first PokeStop you spin every day

5x Stardust for the first Pokemon you catch every day

Best tips for the Pokemon GO Catching Wonders event

To maximize your XP earnings, use a Lucky Egg during this event. With the event bonus and the XP multiplier from the Lucky Egg, you will get 20x XP for your first catch and PokeStop or Gym disc spin.

Using a Starpiece will give you a 7.5x Stardust bonus for the Pokemon you catch each day during the Pokemon GO Catching Wonders event.

How to get a free Master Ball in Pokemon GO

The Master Ball is returning to the game and it is obtainable through a Masterwork Research. Usually, these researches are time-limited. This one, however, will not have an expiration date. As, a result, you can complete it at your own pace.

This Masterwork Research will reward you with Stardust, Pokemon encounters, Berries, and the free Masterball.

What are the best Pokemon to use your Masterball on in Pokemon GO?

You might be tempted to use your Masterball on a Shiny Legendary or Mythical Pokemon. It is advisable not to waste your Masterball on these monsters as they will never flee from you and have a 100% catch rate.

Furthermore, make sure you know which monster you have as your active Buddy Pokemon as Zorua can disguise itself as them in the wild. If you have a Shiny Pokemon as your Buddy, you would not want to waste your Masterball on a proxy encounter.

However, the Pokemon worthy of your Masterball are the Galarian Legendary birds and 100% IV Legendary or Mythical Pokemon.

Best raid bosses during the Pokemon GO Catching Wonders event

Marill: The Pocket Monster evolves into Azumarill, ranked #14 in the Great League.

The Pocket Monster evolves into Azumarill, ranked #14 in the Great League. Clamperl: It does not have any relevance in the current Pokemon GO meta, it has a permaboosted Shiny rate of 1-in64.

It does not have any relevance in the current Pokemon GO meta, it has a permaboosted Shiny rate of 1-in64. Stunky: It evolves into Skuntank which is ranked #125 in the Great League.

It evolves into Skuntank which is ranked #125 in the Great League. Tapu Fini: It is ranked #85 in the Great League, #3 in the Ultra League, and #55 in the Master League.

It is ranked #85 in the Great League, #3 in the Ultra League, and #55 in the Master League. Regirock: It is ranked #85 in the Great League, #20 in the Ultra League, and #75 in the Master League.

