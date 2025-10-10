Pokemon GO: Complete Applin evolution guide

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 10, 2025 11:44 GMT
Pokemon GO Applin evolution guide
Pokemon GO Applin evolution guide (Image via TPC)

All of Applin's evolutions are now in Pokemon GO. Applin can evolve into Flapple, Appletun, and Dipplin (which evolves into Hydrapple). The first two were introduced in the Sword and Shield games, while Dipplin and Hydrapple appeared for the first time in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Ad

This article covers the evolution process of Applin into Flapple, Appletun, and Dipplin (and subsequently into Hydrapple) in Pokemon GO.

sk promotional banner

How to evolve Applin into Flapple in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO Applin (Image via TPC)
Pokemon GO Applin (Image via TPC)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

To evolve Applin into Flapple, you must feed it 200 Candy and 20 Tart Apples.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Flapple stats and moves

  • Type: Grass and Dragon
  • Attack: 214
  • Defense: 144
  • Stamina: 172
  • Max CP: 2,788
  • Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath and Bullet Seed
  • Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb, Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Fly

How to evolve Applin into Appletun in Pokemon GO

To evolve Applin into Appletun, you must feed it 200 Candy and 20 Sweet Apples.

Appletun stats and moves

  • Type: Grass and Dragon
  • Attack: 178
  • Defense: 146
  • Stamina: 242
  • Max CP: 2,772
  • Fast Attacks: Astonish and Bullet Seed
  • Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb, Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Energy Ball
Ad

Also read: Flapple vs Appletun in Pokemon GO: Which is the better Applin evolution?

How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokemon GO

To evolve Applin into Dipplin, you must feed it 200 Candy and 20 Syrupy Apples.

Dipplin stats and moves

  • Type: Grass and Dragon
  • Attack: 173
  • Defense: 184
  • Stamina: 190
  • Max CP: 2,681
  • Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail, Rollout, and Bullet Seed
  • Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb, Dragon Pulse, and Outrage
Ad

How to evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple

To evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple, you must feed it 400 Candy after you have defeated seven Dragon-type Pocket Monsters with it as your buddy.

Hydrapple stats and moves

  • Type: Grass and Dragon
  • Attack: 216
  • Defense: 186
  • Stamina: 235
  • Max CP: 3,656 (3,700 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Bullet Seet, Dragon Tail, and Rollout
  • Charged Attacks: Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Seed Bomb

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications