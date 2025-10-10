Pokemon GO: Complete Applin evolution guide

All of Applin's evolutions are now in Pokemon GO. Applin can evolve into Flapple, Appletun, and Dipplin (which evolves into Hydrapple). The first two were introduced in the Sword and Shield games, while Dipplin and Hydrapple appeared for the first time in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

This article covers the evolution process of Applin into Flapple, Appletun, and Dipplin (and subsequently into Hydrapple) in Pokemon GO.

How to evolve Applin into Flapple in Pokemon GO

To evolve Applin into Flapple, you must feed it 200 Candy and 20 Tart Apples.

Flapple stats and moves

Type: Grass and Dragon

Grass and Dragon Attack: 214

214 Defense: 144

144 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 2,788

2,788 Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath and Bullet Seed

Dragon Breath and Bullet Seed Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb, Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Fly

How to evolve Applin into Appletun in Pokemon GO

To evolve Applin into Appletun, you must feed it 200 Candy and 20 Sweet Apples.

Appletun stats and moves

Type: Grass and Dragon

Grass and Dragon Attack: 178

178 Defense: 146

146 Stamina: 242

242 Max CP: 2,772

2,772 Fast Attacks: Astonish and Bullet Seed

Astonish and Bullet Seed Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb, Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Energy Ball

How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokemon GO

To evolve Applin into Dipplin, you must feed it 200 Candy and 20 Syrupy Apples.

Dipplin stats and moves

Type: Grass and Dragon

Grass and Dragon Attack: 173

173 Defense: 184

184 Stamina: 190

190 Max CP: 2,681

2,681 Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail, Rollout, and Bullet Seed

Dragon Tail, Rollout, and Bullet Seed Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb, Dragon Pulse, and Outrage

How to evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple

To evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple, you must feed it 400 Candy after you have defeated seven Dragon-type Pocket Monsters with it as your buddy.

Hydrapple stats and moves

Type: Grass and Dragon

Grass and Dragon Attack: 216

216 Defense: 186

186 Stamina: 235

235 Max CP: 3,656 (3,700 with Best Buddy boost)

3,656 (3,700 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Bullet Seet, Dragon Tail, and Rollout

Bullet Seet, Dragon Tail, and Rollout Charged Attacks: Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Seed Bomb

