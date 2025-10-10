Pokemon GO: Complete Applin evolution guide

All of Applin's evolutions are now in Pokemon GO. Applin can evolve into Flapple, Appletun, and Dipplin (which evolves into Hydrapple). The first two were introduced in the Sword and Shield games, while Dipplin and Hydrapple appeared for the first time in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
This article covers the evolution process of Applin into Flapple, Appletun, and Dipplin (and subsequently into Hydrapple) in Pokemon GO.
How to evolve Applin into Flapple in Pokemon GO
To evolve Applin into Flapple, you must feed it 200 Candy and 20 Tart Apples.
Flapple stats and moves
- Type: Grass and Dragon
- Attack: 214
- Defense: 144
- Stamina: 172
- Max CP: 2,788
- Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath and Bullet Seed
- Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb, Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Fly
How to evolve Applin into Appletun in Pokemon GO
To evolve Applin into Appletun, you must feed it 200 Candy and 20 Sweet Apples.
Appletun stats and moves
- Type: Grass and Dragon
- Attack: 178
- Defense: 146
- Stamina: 242
- Max CP: 2,772
- Fast Attacks: Astonish and Bullet Seed
- Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb, Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Energy Ball
How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokemon GO
To evolve Applin into Dipplin, you must feed it 200 Candy and 20 Syrupy Apples.
Dipplin stats and moves
- Type: Grass and Dragon
- Attack: 173
- Defense: 184
- Stamina: 190
- Max CP: 2,681
- Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail, Rollout, and Bullet Seed
- Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb, Dragon Pulse, and Outrage
How to evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple
To evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple, you must feed it 400 Candy after you have defeated seven Dragon-type Pocket Monsters with it as your buddy.
Hydrapple stats and moves
- Type: Grass and Dragon
- Attack: 216
- Defense: 186
- Stamina: 235
- Max CP: 3,656 (3,700 with Best Buddy boost)
- Fast Attacks: Bullet Seet, Dragon Tail, and Rollout
- Charged Attacks: Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Seed Bomb
