Pokemon GO Dark Skies overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Dark Skies is the lead-up event for the GO Fest: Max Finale. It kicked off at 10 am local time on Monday, August 18, 2025, and will end at 10 am local time on Satuday, August 23, 2025. Eternatus makes its debut in the game during this period. No other new Dynamax Pocket Monsters will enter the arena, but every creature that has already been introduced will return.This article covers all the features and bonuses of the Pokemon GO Dark Skies and tells you how to make the most out of it.Pokemon GO Dark Skies features and bonusesFeaturesEternatus debutEternatus enters the Pokemon GO arena during this event. It will be available through the GO Pass: Max Finale.Wild spawnsGrookeyScorbunnySobbleSkwovet*Wooloo*Raids1-star raidsSinistea3-star raidsGalarian Farfetch'd*Galarian Weezing*5-star raidsAugust 18-20Zacian*Zamazenta*August 21Zacian*August 22Zamazenta*Special raid hoursThursday, August 21, 2025, 6 pm - 7 pmZacian (Crowned Sword)Friday, August 22, 2025, 6 pm - 7 pmZamazenta (Crowned Shield)Dynamax battlesMonday, August 18Squirtle*Caterpie*Gastly*Krabby*Shuckle*Sableye*Beldum*Latias*Latios*Trubbish*SobbleHatennaTuesday-Wednesday, August 19-20Charmander*Omanyte*Kabuto*Articuno*Zapdos*Moltres*Pidove*Drilbur*Cryogonal*ScorbunnyRookidee*Toxtricity (Amped Form)*Toxtricity (Low Key Form)*Thursday-Friday, August 21-22Bulbasaur*Machop*Chansey*Raikou*Entei*Suicune*Wailmer*Darumaka*Passimian*GrookeySkwovet*Wooloo*Falinks** - shiny availableBonusesMore Power Spots than usual will be activePower Spots will refresh dailyMax Particle collection limit will increase to 1,600Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 30Other than this, there is a Pokemon GO Dark Skies Timed Research.Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Dark SkiesTo make the most of this event, do the following things:Participate extensively in Max Battles: Take advantage of the denser distribution of Power Spots.Collect all the Dynamax Pokemon you don't have: Some of the Max Battles have only been available in specific ocassions for limited times (case in point, all the legendaries). Try to catch them now if you missed the previous events.Invest in the GO Pass Deluxe: Max Finale: This is the best way to earn Eternatus Candy and Candy XL.Best shinies to look for during Pokemon GO Dark DaysShiny Dynamax PassimianShiny Dynamax Latios and LatiasShiny Dynamax RookideeShiny Dynamax RaikouShiny Dynamax CharmanderIn other news, Beelzeboy won the 2025 Pokemon GO World Championships.Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts