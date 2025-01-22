Pokemon GO Delcatty raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Delcatty raid guide will help trainers take down the Prim Pokemon. The critter has been appearing as a 3-star raid boss in Gyms around you since January 19, 2025, and will stick around until the next raid cycle. During this period, you can challenge the Pocket Monster both in person and by using Remote Raid Passes.
Follow this Pokemon GO Delcatty raid guide to know more about the creature's weaknesses and best counters.
Pokemon GO Delcatty raid weaknesses
What is super-effective against Delcatty in Pokemon GO?
Delcatty is a Normal-type Pocket Monster and therefore, only takes super-effective damage from Fighting-type moves. Ghost is its single resistance.
Delcatty stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a 3-star Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Delcatty has the following stats:
- Combat Power: 10,510
- Attack: 132
- Defense: 127
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Charm, Feint Attack, and Zen Headbutt
- Charged Attacks: Disarming Voice, Play Rough, and Wild Charge
You can challenge Delcatty raids with 20 other trainers. However, you can beat it solo as well. The battle lasts for 180 seconds, within which you must whittle down its HP bar.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Delcatty raids
The best Pocket Monsters to challenge Delcatty raids in Pokemon GO are Mega Lucario, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Heracross. The following list offers more options.
Best Fighting-type counters to Delcatty
- Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere
- Mega Heracross with Counter and Close Combat
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword
- Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Here's the search string to find the best Fighting-type counters in your collection:
- Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-
Pokemon GO Delcatty raid catch CP and shiny availability
The catch CP of the Delcatty spawn will lie in one of the following ranges:
- No weather boost: 800 - 854 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 1,000 - 1,068 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Delcatty raids?
Here are the 100% CPs from Pokemon GO Delcatty raids:
- No weather boost: 854 CP
- Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 1,068 CP
Can Delcatty be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?
Shiny Delcatty cannot be encountered via raids. You can, however, evolve a Shiny Skitty to get one.
