Pokemon GO Duraludon best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Equipping Duraludon in Pokemon GO with its best moveset will allow you to get the most optimal value out of it in battles. The creature debuted during the Steel Skylines event via 4-star Max Battles, and can be used in all PvP and PvE settings. It is a Steel- and Dragon-type creature with several resistances and only two weaknesses.

This article covers Duraludon's best moveset in Pokemon GO. It also discusses the Pocket Monster's PvP and PvE viability, as well as the best ways to counter it in different scenarios.

Pokemon GO Duraludon best moveset

Pokemon GO Duraludon (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Duraludon best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attack: Dragon Claw and Flash Cannon

Pokemon GO Duraludon best PvE moveset

Dragon-type attacker

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attack: Dragon Claw

Steel-type attacker

Fast Attack: Metal Claw

Metal Claw Charged Attack: Flash Cannon

Is Duraludon good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Duraludon does not perform well in PvP battles across the spectrum. The creature lacks bulk and doesn't have the spamminess it takes to overcome this shortcoming. Therefore, Duraludon will often get farmed down out outpaced even in scenarios where the opponent's moves don't deal super-effective damage.

Duraludon also doesn't have much play in PvE. As a Gym Defender, being weak to Fighting- and Ground-type attacks leaves it vulnerable to way too many common choices. Unfortunately, it doesn't even have the overwhelmingly strong offensive stats that give non-legendary and non-mega Pokemon like Excadrill and Metagross the edge as PvE attackers.

Pokemon GO Duraludon: Stats and moves

Type: Steel and Dragon

Steel and Dragon Attack: 239

239 Defense: 185

185 Stamina: 172

172 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Dragon Tail (Max Wyrmwind) and Metal Claw (Max Steelspike)

Dragon Tail (Max Wyrmwind) and Metal Claw (Max Steelspike) Charged Attacks: Flash Cannon, Hyper Beam, and Dragon Claw

Flash Cannon, Hyper Beam, and Dragon Claw Max Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 70 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 120 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 50 Candy XL

Duraludon strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weakness

Fighting

Ground

Resistance

Bug

Electric

Flying

Normal

Psychic

Rock

Steel

Water

Grass

Poison

Best counters to Duraludon in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Corviknight, Shadow Marowak, Gastrodon, Galarian Corsola, Azumarill

Ultra League counters: Florges, Gastrodon, Corviknight, Bellibolt, Lapras

Master League counters: Dialga Origin, Crowned Shield Zamazenta, Palkia Origin, Kyurem Black, Crowned Sword Zacian

PvE counters:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mega or regular Lucario Force Palm Aura Sphere Mega Heracross Counter Close Combat Mega Blaziken Counter Focus Blast Shadow Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Mega Blaziken Counter Focus Blast Urshifu Counter Dynamic Punch Mega Gallade Low Kick Close Combat Primal/Regular/Shadow Groudon Mud Shot Precipice Blades Mega/Shadow Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Therian Forme Landorus Mud Shot Sandsear Storm Shadow Rhyperior Mud Slap Earthquake Shadow Excadrill Mud Slap Scorching Sands Shadow Mamoswine Mud Slap High Horsepower

