Pokemon GO Duraludon best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 07, 2025 13:51 GMT
Pokemon GO Duraludon best moveset
Pokemon GO Duraludon PvP and PvE guide (Image via TPC)

Equipping Duraludon in Pokemon GO with its best moveset will allow you to get the most optimal value out of it in battles. The creature debuted during the Steel Skylines event via 4-star Max Battles, and can be used in all PvP and PvE settings. It is a Steel- and Dragon-type creature with several resistances and only two weaknesses.

This article covers Duraludon's best moveset in Pokemon GO. It also discusses the Pocket Monster's PvP and PvE viability, as well as the best ways to counter it in different scenarios.

Pokemon GO Duraludon best moveset

Pokemon GO Duraludon (Image via TPC)
Pokemon GO Duraludon (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Duraludon best PvP moveset

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
  • Charged Attack: Dragon Claw and Flash Cannon

Pokemon GO Duraludon best PvE moveset

Dragon-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
  • Charged Attack: Dragon Claw

Steel-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Metal Claw
  • Charged Attack: Flash Cannon

Is Duraludon good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Duraludon does not perform well in PvP battles across the spectrum. The creature lacks bulk and doesn't have the spamminess it takes to overcome this shortcoming. Therefore, Duraludon will often get farmed down out outpaced even in scenarios where the opponent's moves don't deal super-effective damage.

Duraludon also doesn't have much play in PvE. As a Gym Defender, being weak to Fighting- and Ground-type attacks leaves it vulnerable to way too many common choices. Unfortunately, it doesn't even have the overwhelmingly strong offensive stats that give non-legendary and non-mega Pokemon like Excadrill and Metagross the edge as PvE attackers.

Pokemon GO Duraludon: Stats and moves

  • Type: Steel and Dragon
  • Attack: 239
  • Defense: 185
  • Stamina: 172
  • Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Dragon Tail (Max Wyrmwind) and Metal Claw (Max Steelspike)
  • Charged Attacks: Flash Cannon, Hyper Beam, and Dragon Claw
  • Max Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 70 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 120 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 50 Candy XL
Duraludon strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weakness

  • Fighting
  • Ground

Resistance

  • Bug
  • Electric
  • Flying
  • Normal
  • Psychic
  • Rock
  • Steel
  • Water
  • Grass
  • Poison

Best counters to Duraludon in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Corviknight, Shadow Marowak, Gastrodon, Galarian Corsola, Azumarill

Ultra League counters: Florges, Gastrodon, Corviknight, Bellibolt, Lapras

Master League counters: Dialga Origin, Crowned Shield Zamazenta, Palkia Origin, Kyurem Black, Crowned Sword Zacian

PvE counters:

PokemonFast Attack
Charged Attack
Mega or regular LucarioForce PalmAura Sphere
Mega HeracrossCounterClose Combat
Mega BlazikenCounterFocus Blast
Shadow ConkeldurrCounter
Dynamic Punch
TerrakionDouble KickSacred Sword
Mega BlazikenCounterFocus Blast
UrshifuCounterDynamic Punch
Mega GalladeLow KickClose Combat
Primal/Regular/Shadow GroudonMud Shot
Precipice Blades
Mega/Shadow GarchompMud ShotEarth Power
Therian Forme LandorusMud Shot
Sandsear Storm
Shadow RhyperiorMud SlapEarthquake
Shadow ExcadrillMud Slap
Scorching Sands
Shadow MamoswineMud Slap
High Horsepower
