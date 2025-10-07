Pokemon GO Duraludon best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Equipping Duraludon in Pokemon GO with its best moveset will allow you to get the most optimal value out of it in battles. The creature debuted during the Steel Skylines event via 4-star Max Battles, and can be used in all PvP and PvE settings. It is a Steel- and Dragon-type creature with several resistances and only two weaknesses.
This article covers Duraludon's best moveset in Pokemon GO. It also discusses the Pocket Monster's PvP and PvE viability, as well as the best ways to counter it in different scenarios.
Pokemon GO Duraludon best moveset
Pokemon GO Duraludon best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attack: Dragon Claw and Flash Cannon
Pokemon GO Duraludon best PvE moveset
Dragon-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attack: Dragon Claw
Steel-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Metal Claw
- Charged Attack: Flash Cannon
Is Duraludon good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Duraludon does not perform well in PvP battles across the spectrum. The creature lacks bulk and doesn't have the spamminess it takes to overcome this shortcoming. Therefore, Duraludon will often get farmed down out outpaced even in scenarios where the opponent's moves don't deal super-effective damage.
Duraludon also doesn't have much play in PvE. As a Gym Defender, being weak to Fighting- and Ground-type attacks leaves it vulnerable to way too many common choices. Unfortunately, it doesn't even have the overwhelmingly strong offensive stats that give non-legendary and non-mega Pokemon like Excadrill and Metagross the edge as PvE attackers.
Pokemon GO Duraludon: Stats and moves
- Type: Steel and Dragon
- Attack: 239
- Defense: 185
- Stamina: 172
- Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Dragon Tail (Max Wyrmwind) and Metal Claw (Max Steelspike)
- Charged Attacks: Flash Cannon, Hyper Beam, and Dragon Claw
- Max Move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 70 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 120 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 50 Candy XL
Duraludon strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Weakness
- Fighting
- Ground
Resistance
- Bug
- Electric
- Flying
- Normal
- Psychic
- Rock
- Steel
- Water
- Grass
- Poison
Best counters to Duraludon in Pokemon GO
Great League counters: Corviknight, Shadow Marowak, Gastrodon, Galarian Corsola, Azumarill
Ultra League counters: Florges, Gastrodon, Corviknight, Bellibolt, Lapras
Master League counters: Dialga Origin, Crowned Shield Zamazenta, Palkia Origin, Kyurem Black, Crowned Sword Zacian
PvE counters:
