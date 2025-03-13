Pokemon GO Dynamax Raikou Max Battle Weekend preparation guide

The highly anticipated Pokemon GO Dynamax Raikou Max Battle Weekend is arriving, bringing a brand-new challenge for Trainers worldwide. This event marks the official Dynamax debut of Raikou, giving players an exciting opportunity to test their battle skills and possibly encounter a shiny version.

With exclusive event bonuses, special Timed Research, and increased opportunities to collect Max Particles, proper preparation is key to maximizing rewards.

Whether you're a seasoned Trainer or new to Max Battles, this guide will help you get ready for the event and make the most of every feature. From battle strategies to resource management, here's everything you need to know to prepare for the Pokemon GO Dynamax Raikou Max Battle Weekend.

Pokemon GO Dynamax Raikou Max Battle Weekend: Event details

Pokemon GO Dynamax Raikou (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Date & time: Saturday, March 15, at 6 am to Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 9 pm local time.

2) Dynamax debut: Raikou appears in five-star Max Battles.

3) Shiny availability: Yes, you may encounter a Shiny Dynamax Raikou.

4) Event bonuses:

Increased Max Particle collection limit (1,600)

1/4 adventuring distance to earn Max Particles

More frequent Power Spot refreshes

8× Max Particles from Power Spots

Pre-event bonus (March 10 - March 16)

3/4 Max Particle cost for unlocking and powering up Max Moves

Must collect all available Max Particles via the Nearby menu to activate this bonus

How to prepare for Pokemon GO Dynamax Raikou Max Battle Weekend

Raikou as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Stock up on Max Particles: Max Particles are essential for powering up and unlocking Max Moves, which are crucial for taking down Pokemon GO Dynamax Raikou. Since the event increases the Max Particle collection limit to 1,600 and offers 8× Max Particles from Power Spots, take advantage of these bonuses.

Use Adventure Sync and check the Nearby menu daily to collect Max Particles before the event begins.

2) Complete the Timed Research early: A free Timed Research will be available from March 10, giving you the chance to earn Dynamax Drilbur, Drilbur Candy, Max Particles, and Stardust. Completing this research before the event begins ensures you have a strong Pokemon to support your team when battling Raikou.

Timed Research rewards:

Collect 500 Max Particles: Dynamax Drilbur

Dynamax Drilbur Win a Max Battle: Drilbur Candy ×50

Drilbur Candy ×50 Win 3 Max Battles: Fast TM ×3

Fast TM ×3 Catch 5 Max Pokemon: Max Particle ×300

Max Particle ×300 Level up a Max Move 3 times: Max Particle ×300

Max Particle ×300 Unlock a Max Move: Max Particle ×300

Max Particle ×300 Power up Pokemon 5 times: Drilbur Candy ×25

Drilbur Candy ×25 Power up Pokemon 10 times: Drilbur Candy XL ×10

Drilbur Candy XL ×10 Final completion reward: Stardust ×7500 and Max Particle ×500

3) Take Advantage of Power Spots: Since Power Spots will refresh more frequently and grant 8× Max Particles, make sure to visit them as often as possible. Plan your routes near multiple Power Spots to maximize your Max Particle gains. Coordinate with friends to cycle through locations efficiently.

4) Join forces with other Trainers: Dynamax Raikou will be a tough opponent, so teaming up with other Trainers is crucial. Use local groups or social platforms to coordinate raids and ensure you have enough players for a successful battle.

5) Save Stardust and resources: With the ability to unlock and power up Max Moves at a reduced cost during the pre-event period, now is the time to invest in your battle team. Save Stardust, Drilbur Candy, and Max Particles to strengthen your best counters before facing Raikou.

Final tips for Pokemon GO Dynamax Raikou Max Battle Weekend

Track your Max Particle collection daily to ensure you're maximizing resources.

to ensure you're maximizing resources. Use the event bonuses efficiently to power up Pokemon before facing Raikou.

to power up Pokemon before facing Raikou. Coordinate raids with friends to improve your chances of success.

to improve your chances of success. Be on the lookout for a Shiny Dynamax Raikou for a rare and valuable catch.

for a rare and valuable catch. Complete Timed Research early to gain additional rewards before the event starts.

By following these preparation tips, you’ll be well-equipped to take on Pokemon GO Dynamax Raikou and make the most of this exciting event.

