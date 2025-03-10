A Pokemon GO Dynamax Raikou Max Battle Weekend Timed Research was added to the game on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 6 am local time. All players who log into the game after this time and before 9 pm local time on Sunday, March 16, 2025, can access it for free. The tasks must be completed and the rewards reaped before the aforementioned end time as well.

This article tells you everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Dynamax Raikou Max Battle Weekend Timed Research.

Pokemon GO Dynamax Raikou Max Battle Weekend Timed Research tasks and rewards

Here are all the tasks and their corresponding rewards for this Research quest:

Collect 500 Max Particles - Dynamax Drilbur

Win a Max Battle - Drilbur Candy ×50

Win 3 Max Battles - Fast TM ×3

Catch 5 Max Pokemon - Max Particle ×300

Level up a Max Move 3 times - Max Particle ×300

Unlock a Max Move - Max Particle ×300

Power up Pokémon 5 times - Drilbur Candy ×25

Power up Pokémon 10 times - Drilbur Candy XL ×10

Rewards: 7,500 Stardust and Max Particle ×500

The entire quest is designed around Dynamax Drilbur, which is going to be the best counter to Dynamax Raikou Max Battles in Pokemon GO. It also gives you a bunch of Max Particles and Candy to make your time preparing for the weekend event easier.

1,400 Max Particles, 7,500 Stardust, 75 Drilbur Candy, and more are on offer in this limited-time Research story. These will come in handy when challenging this Max Battle boss.

Why you should complete the Pokemon GO Dynamax Raikou Max Battle Weekend Timed Research

It is highly recommended that you complete the Pokemon GO Dynamax Raikou Max Battle Weekend Timed Research. It will help you prepare for the two-day event, which takes place on Saturday, March 15, and Sunday, March 16, 2025.

The Research story provides the best counter for the purpose. Even more than the encounter itself — which is quite common since the Max Monday for the week (held on March 10, 2025) — it's the extra Max Particles and Candy rewards that make the tasks worth completing.

Meanwhile, you can also read up on how to maximize the number of free Raikou Max Battles during its debut weekend.

