Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

The Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Timed Research will go live at 2 pm local time on March 8, 2025. It will be available for one week after this period and will award encounters with the featured creature that will have boosted shiny odds and guaranteed Special Backgrounds. The expiry date for completing the tasks and collecting the rewards is 10 pm local time on Saturday, March 15, 2025. There will also be limited-time Field Research tasks awarding the same benefits.
A Special Research quest called Crocapella is also available during this event for $2.00 (or equivalent regional pricing). However, the Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Timed Research, as well as Field Research tasks, are free of cost.
This article covers all the Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Timed Research tasks and their corresponding rewards. It also delves into the Field Research opportunities presented in the event.
Also read: Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day PvP and PvE analysis
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Timed Research: Special Background rewards and more
The Special Background Timed Research quest for Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day contains the following tasks and rewards:
- Catch 1 Pokemon - 1,000 XP
- Catch a Pokemon on 2 different days - Fuecoco encounter [shiny available]
- Catch a Pokemon on 3 different days - 1,000x Stardust
- Catch a Pokemon on 4 different days - Fuecoco encounter [shiny available]
- Catch a Pokemon on 5 different days - 5,000 XP
- Rewards: Fuecoco encounter [shiny available], 5000x Stardust
Also read: Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day preparation guide
You must redeem this Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Timed Research by logging into the game between 2 pm and 5 pm local time on March 8, 2025. Once you do that, you can complete the tasks and collect the rewards until 10 pm local time on March 15, 2025.
Pokemon GO Fuecoco Community Day Field Research: Tasks and rewards
The following tasks can be obtained by spinning PokeStops from 2 - 5 pm local time on March 8, 2025:
- Catch 3 Fuecoco: Fuecoco encounter [shiny available] or 5x Great Ball or 2x Ultra Ball or 2x Pinap Berry or 500x Stardust
- Win a five‑star or higher raid: Fuecoco encounter [shiny available and Special Background guaranteed]
- Trade a Pokemon: Fuecoco encounter [shiny available and Special Background guaranteed]
- Complete a Party Challenge: Fuecoco encounter [shiny available and Special Background guaranteed]
Also check out our in-depth Skeledirge with Blast Burn and Torch Song Pokemon GO PvP and PvE analysis.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨