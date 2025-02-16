  • home icon
Pokemon GO Emboar: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

By Samir Dhakal
Modified Feb 16, 2025 18:16 GMT
Pokemon GO Emboar
This article explores Pokemon GO Emboar's best moveset, counters, and viability in PvP and PvE (Image via The Pokemon Company))

Pokemon GO Emboar is a Gen V Pocket Monster that knows quick and powerful moves. The upcoming Road to Unova event features Tepig and Pignite in the wild. You can evolve them into Emboar and teach it the best moveset to use in PvP and PvE battles. Moreover, it has remarkable offensive prowess and is incredibly bulky.

The Road to Unova event will commence on February 24, 2025, at 10 am and end on March 1, 2025, at 8 pm local time. This article covers everything about Emboar’s best moveset, counters, and its viability in battles.

Pokemon GO Emboar best moveset

Emboar in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Emboar in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Emboar best PvP moveset

  • Fast Attack: Ember
  • Charged Attacks: Blast Burn and Rock Slide

Pokemon GO Emboar best PvE moveset

Fighting-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Low Kick
  • Charged Attack: Focus Blast

Fire-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Ember
  • Charged Attack: Blast Burn

Is Emboar good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Emboar in Pokemon GO PvP

As of this writing, this Pocket Monster is the worst contender to use in all formats of the GO Battle League. This is because it is a glass cannon, meaning it can hit multiple Pokemon types in the meta but cannot endure hits from them. If it had better Defense stat, it could have become a formidable force in the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League.

Emboar's PvP rating:

  • Great League: #891
  • Ultra League: #566
  • Master League: #365

Emboar in Pokemon GO PvE

Emboar’s dual-type allows it to choose between two different types of moveset to use in raids and Gym battles. Thanks to Ember and Blast Burn, it performs far better as a Fire-type attacker than as a Fighting-type attacker with Low Lick and Focus Blast.

You can consider dropping Emboar in a Gym to serve its Gym-defending purpose if you want to get anything out of it. Still, it is not recognized as a great defender.

Pokemon GO Emboar: All moves and stats

Emboar (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Emboar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fast Attacks

  • Low Kick
  • Ember

Charged Attacks

  • Heat Wave
  • Rock Slide
  • Flame Charge
  • Focus Blast
  • Blast Burn

Base stats

  • Max CP: 3372
  • Attack: 235
  • Defense: 127
  • Stamina: 242

Pokemon GO Emboar's weaknesses and strengths

Emboar's type matchups (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Emboar's type matchups (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Its weaknesses are:

  • Flying
  • Ground
  • Psychic
  • Water

Its resistances are:

  • Dark
  • Fire
  • Grass
  • Ice
  • Steel
  • Bug

It does STAB super-effective damage to the following Pokemon types:

  • Normal
  • Rock
  • Steel
  • Ice
  • Dark
  • Bug
  • Grass

Check out our Pokemon Type calculator to know the offensive and defensive type effectiveness of your choice.

Counters to Pokemon GO Emboar

PvE counters:

  • Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
  • Primal Groudon: Waterfall and Origin Pulse
  • Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike
  • Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power
  • Gallade: Confusion and Psychic
  • Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic
  • Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail and Fly
Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
