Pokemon GO Emboar: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Emboar is a Gen V Pocket Monster that knows quick and powerful moves. The upcoming Road to Unova event features Tepig and Pignite in the wild. You can evolve them into Emboar and teach it the best moveset to use in PvP and PvE battles. Moreover, it has remarkable offensive prowess and is incredibly bulky.
The Road to Unova event will commence on February 24, 2025, at 10 am and end on March 1, 2025, at 8 pm local time. This article covers everything about Emboar’s best moveset, counters, and its viability in battles.
Pokemon GO Emboar best moveset
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Pokemon GO Emboar best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Ember
- Charged Attacks: Blast Burn and Rock Slide
Pokemon GO Emboar best PvE moveset
Fighting-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Low Kick
- Charged Attack: Focus Blast
Fire-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Ember
- Charged Attack: Blast Burn
Also read: 5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in February 2025
Is Emboar good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Emboar in Pokemon GO PvP
As of this writing, this Pocket Monster is the worst contender to use in all formats of the GO Battle League. This is because it is a glass cannon, meaning it can hit multiple Pokemon types in the meta but cannot endure hits from them. If it had better Defense stat, it could have become a formidable force in the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League.
Emboar's PvP rating:
- Great League: #891
- Ultra League: #566
- Master League: #365
Also read: Hoopa form change guide
Emboar in Pokemon GO PvE
Emboar’s dual-type allows it to choose between two different types of moveset to use in raids and Gym battles. Thanks to Ember and Blast Burn, it performs far better as a Fire-type attacker than as a Fighting-type attacker with Low Lick and Focus Blast.
You can consider dropping Emboar in a Gym to serve its Gym-defending purpose if you want to get anything out of it. Still, it is not recognized as a great defender.
Also read: Gym Attackers and Defenders tier list
Pokemon GO Emboar: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Low Kick
- Ember
Charged Attacks
- Heat Wave
- Rock Slide
- Flame Charge
- Focus Blast
- Blast Burn
Base stats
- Max CP: 3372
- Attack: 235
- Defense: 127
- Stamina: 242
Pokemon GO Emboar's weaknesses and strengths
Its weaknesses are:
- Flying
- Ground
- Psychic
- Water
Its resistances are:
- Dark
- Fire
- Grass
- Ice
- Steel
- Bug
It does STAB super-effective damage to the following Pokemon types:
- Normal
- Rock
- Steel
- Ice
- Dark
- Bug
- Grass
Check out our Pokemon Type calculator to know the offensive and defensive type effectiveness of your choice.
Counters to Pokemon GO Emboar
PvE counters:
- Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Primal Groudon: Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike
- Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Gallade: Confusion and Psychic
- Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail and Fly
Check out our other guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨