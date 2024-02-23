Pokemon GO Empoleon: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Empoleon boasts an impressive moveset, but it can be countered by several Pokemon. So does that make it a weak choice for PvP and PvE play in Pokemon GO? In this article, we will explain just that. This dual Water and Steel-type Pokemon is still obtainable if you win Prinplup raids from Road to Sinnoh event and evolve it. If you read this guide when that raid is over, Empoleon raids will be active during the GO Tour: Sinnoh Global event.

With Empoleon on your hand and multiple move options at your fingertip, you only need the correct ones to get the best results out of this Pokemon.

Best moveset for Empoleon in Pokemon GO

Know the correct set of moves for Empoleon (Image via TPC)

There are various types of moves that Empoleon has access to in Pokemon GO. But, you should only use those that do any good.

Best PvP moveset for Empoleon:

Fast Attack : Waterfall

: Waterfall Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon* and Flash Cannon

Best PvE moveset for Empoleon:

Fast Attack : Metal Claw

: Metal Claw Charged Attack: Hydro Cannon*

Is Empoleon good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Empoleon PvP and PvE performance analysis (Image via TPC)

Many trainers wonder about Empoleon's combat performance and wish to know if the critter is potent enough to impact Pokemon GO's meta. The truth is, it is not that bad when you teach it its best moves. So, with Waterfall as the Fast Move and Hydro Cannon and Drill Peck as the Charged Moves, Empoleon does considerable damage in PvP battles.

According to PvPoke, Empoleon is not the strongest Pokemon in the current GO Battle League meta. With the best PvP moveset, it ranks #225 in the Great League, #195 in the Ultra League, and #194 in the Master League. Shadow Empoleon, on the other hand, ranks much higher in the meta.

In PvE plays like the Pokemon GO Raid Battle and Gym attack, Empoleon with Metal Claw and Hydro Cannon does 16.22 DPS and 479.79 TDO. Moreover, it is resistant to a wide array of attacks thanks to its typing, so you can use it as a Gym defender too.

This means Empoleon has the power to battle in PvP and PvE formats, but it doesn't mean it can't be beaten. Powerful Pokemon can always counter it in the game and will always have the upper hand.

How to counter Empoleon in Pokemon GO

Empoleon's counters (Image via TPC)

Pokemon that can counter Empoleon in the Pokemon GO Ultra League are Poliwrath, Virizion, Trevenant, Obstagoon, Dragonite (Shadow), and Giratina (Altered).

In the Master League, counters for Empoleon are Giratina (Altered), Kyogre, Zarude, Palkia, Melmetal, Zacian, Garchomp, and Zekrom.

Empoleon PvE counters:

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mud Shot and Earth Power Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Thunder Fang and Wild Charge Mega Blaziken: Counter and Focus Blast

Counter and Focus Blast Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Discharge

Thunder Shock and Discharge Terrakion: Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Double Kick and Sacred Sword Keldo: Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Low Kick and Sacred Sword Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

