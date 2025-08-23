Pokemon GO Eternatus best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Equipping Pokemon GO Eternatus with its best moveset will let you yeild the most optimal results with it in PvP and PvE battles. The creature, which hails from Generation VIII of the main-line titles, arrived in the mobile game on August 18, 2025. Here's how to get Eternatus in Pokemon GO.

Ad

This article covers Eternatus's best moveset in Pokemon GO. It also delves into the best ways to counter it and provides a brief overview of the creature's competitive viability.

Pokemon GO Eternatus best moveset

Note: Eternatus will know Dynamax Cannon when caught. This move cannot be forgotten.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon GO Eternatus (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Eternatus best PvP moveset

Ad

Trending

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Charged Attacks: Dynamax Cannon + Sludge Bomb (UL) / Flamethrower (ML)

Also read: How to beat Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO Eternatus best PvE moveset

Dragon-type attacker

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Charged Attacks: Dynamax Cannon

Poison-type attacker

Fast Attack: Poison Jab

Charged Attacks: Dynamax Cannon

Is Eternatus good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Yes, Eternatus is a strong pick for both Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. The creature is one of the most viable choices for the Master League. It can even generate some value in the Ultra League.

Ad

Eternatus emerges as the strongest Dragon-type as well as Poison-type attacker in the game, out-damaging even the powerhouse that is Mega Rayquaza. Additionally, Eternatus is also a highly potent pick for Dynamax Battles.

Pokemon GO Eternatus: Stats and moves

Type: Poison and Dragon

Poison and Dragon Attack: 278

278 Defense: 192

192 Stamina: 268

268 Max CP: 5,007 (5,067 with Best Buddy boost)

5,007 (5,067 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail (Max Wyrmwind) and Poison Jab (Max Ooze)

Dragon Tail (Max Wyrmwind) and Poison Jab (Max Ooze) Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Hyper Beam, Sludge Bombm and Dynamax Cannon

Ad

Eternatus's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weaknesses

Ice

Dragon

Ground

Psychic

Resistances

Bug

Electric

Fighting

Fire

Poison

Water

Grass

Best counters to Eternatus in Pokemon GO

Ultra League counters: Florges, Shadow Scizor, Shadow Charizard, Shadow Gyarados, Primarina, Steelix

Master League counters: Lugia, Rhyperior, Crowned Sword Zacian, Meloetta, Groudon, Tapu Lele

PvE counters:

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Origin Forme Palkia with Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend

Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock

White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Primal or regular or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake

Shadow or regular Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Mega Latios with Zen Headbutt and Luster Purge

Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨