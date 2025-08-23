Pokemon GO Eternatus best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Equipping Pokemon GO Eternatus with its best moveset will let you yeild the most optimal results with it in PvP and PvE battles. The creature, which hails from Generation VIII of the main-line titles, arrived in the mobile game on August 18, 2025. Here's how to get Eternatus in Pokemon GO.
This article covers Eternatus's best moveset in Pokemon GO. It also delves into the best ways to counter it and provides a brief overview of the creature's competitive viability.
Pokemon GO Eternatus best moveset
Note: Eternatus will know Dynamax Cannon when caught. This move cannot be forgotten.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Pokemon GO Eternatus best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Dynamax Cannon + Sludge Bomb (UL) / Flamethrower (ML)
Also read: How to beat Eternamax Eternatus in Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO Eternatus best PvE moveset
Dragon-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Dynamax Cannon
Poison-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Poison Jab
- Charged Attacks: Dynamax Cannon
Is Eternatus good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Yes, Eternatus is a strong pick for both Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. The creature is one of the most viable choices for the Master League. It can even generate some value in the Ultra League.
Eternatus emerges as the strongest Dragon-type as well as Poison-type attacker in the game, out-damaging even the powerhouse that is Mega Rayquaza. Additionally, Eternatus is also a highly potent pick for Dynamax Battles.
Pokemon GO Eternatus: Stats and moves
- Type: Poison and Dragon
- Attack: 278
- Defense: 192
- Stamina: 268
- Max CP: 5,007 (5,067 with Best Buddy boost)
- Fast Attacks: Dragon Tail (Max Wyrmwind) and Poison Jab (Max Ooze)
- Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Hyper Beam, Sludge Bombm and Dynamax Cannon
Eternatus's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Weaknesses
- Ice
- Dragon
- Ground
- Psychic
Resistances
- Bug
- Electric
- Fighting
- Fire
- Poison
- Water
- Grass
Best counters to Eternatus in Pokemon GO
Ultra League counters: Florges, Shadow Scizor, Shadow Charizard, Shadow Gyarados, Primarina, Steelix
Master League counters: Lugia, Rhyperior, Crowned Sword Zacian, Meloetta, Groudon, Tapu Lele
PvE counters:
- Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe
- Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
- Origin Forme Palkia with Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend
- Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock
- White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn
- Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Primal or regular or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
- Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake
- Shadow or regular Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike
- Mega Latios with Zen Headbutt and Luster Purge
- Mega Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨