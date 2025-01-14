Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

The Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over event refreshes the lineups for Team GO Rocket Leaders and introduces Shroodle and Grafaiai in-game. The event also features various bonuses, including the option to remove the Charged Attack Frustration from Shadow Pokemon.

We have gathered all the available information regarding the ongoing event below.

Also read: Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over preparation guide

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over event overview

Date, time, and event bonuses

Fashion Week Taken Over runs from Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 12 am local time to Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event bonuses are:

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Pokemon debuts and surprise encounters

Shroodle and Grafaiai make their Pokemon GO debuts with the Fashion Week Taken Over event. Shroodle is available from 12 km eggs, and trainers can evolve it with 50 Shroodle Candy to get Grafaiai.

When taking snapshots during this event, trainers may come across a Croagunk in a fashion week costume.

New Shadow Pokemon

Shadow Palkia will become a part of Giovanni's battle party with the start of the latest Taken Over event. Trainers will get the Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research which will provide them with an opportunity to encounter the Team GO Rocket Boss.

Other new Shadow Pokemon are:

Shadow Taillow

Shadow Snivy

Shadow Tepig

Shadow Oshawott

Shadow Trubbish

Shadow Bunnelby

Expand Tweet

Shadow Raids

The following Shadow Raids are available during the event:

One-star raids - Shadow Nidoran (Male) (shiny encounter available), Shadow Nidoran (Female) (shiny encounter available), Shadow Totodile, Shadow Ralts (shiny encounter available)

Three-star raids - Shadow Electabuzz, Shadow Magmar, Shadow Wobbuffet

Field Research, Collection Challenge, and PokeStop Showcase

Event-themed Field Research, Collection Challenge, and PokeStop Showcase will be available throughout the event.

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨