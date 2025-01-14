Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

The Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over event refreshes the lineups for Team GO Rocket Leaders and introduces Shroodle and Grafaiai in-game. The event also features various bonuses, including the option to remove the Charged Attack Frustration from Shadow Pokemon.
We have gathered all the available information regarding the ongoing event below.
Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over event overview
Date, time, and event bonuses
Fashion Week Taken Over runs from Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 12 am local time to Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event bonuses are:
- Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.
- You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.
Pokemon debuts and surprise encounters
Shroodle and Grafaiai make their Pokemon GO debuts with the Fashion Week Taken Over event. Shroodle is available from 12 km eggs, and trainers can evolve it with 50 Shroodle Candy to get Grafaiai.
When taking snapshots during this event, trainers may come across a Croagunk in a fashion week costume.
New Shadow Pokemon
Shadow Palkia will become a part of Giovanni's battle party with the start of the latest Taken Over event. Trainers will get the Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research which will provide them with an opportunity to encounter the Team GO Rocket Boss.
Other new Shadow Pokemon are:
- Shadow Taillow
- Shadow Snivy
- Shadow Tepig
- Shadow Oshawott
- Shadow Trubbish
- Shadow Bunnelby
Shadow Raids
The following Shadow Raids are available during the event:
- One-star raids - Shadow Nidoran (Male) (shiny encounter available), Shadow Nidoran (Female) (shiny encounter available), Shadow Totodile, Shadow Ralts (shiny encounter available)
- Three-star raids - Shadow Electabuzz, Shadow Magmar, Shadow Wobbuffet
Field Research, Collection Challenge, and PokeStop Showcase
Event-themed Field Research, Collection Challenge, and PokeStop Showcase will be available throughout the event.
