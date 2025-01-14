Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over Field Research and Collection Challenge: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over brings event-themed Field Research tasks and a Collection Challenge for trainers to participate in. Rewards include Trubbish encounter, Stardust, Mysterious Component, Fast TM, and Charged TM.
Fashion Week Taken Over starts on January 15, 2025, at 12 am local time and comes to an end on January 19, 2025, at 8 pm local time. It marks the Pokemon GO debuts of Shroodle and Grafaiai.
Shadow Palkia also appears in Giovanni's team, with the Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research providing an opportunity to encounter the latter.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over Collection Challenge
The tasks and rewards are:
- Catch Gothita
- Catch Stunky
- Catch Mareanie
- Catch Sneasel in a fashionable costume
- Catch Croagunk in a fashional costume
- Catch Wooper in a fashionable costume
- Catch Absol in a fashionable costume
- Rewards: Trubbish encounter, 5000x Stardust
Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over Field Research
The tasks and rewards are:
- Defeat 1 Team GO Rocket Grunt - 1x Mysterious Component
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - 1x Fast TM or 1x Charged TM
Apart from the Taken Over event, Pokemon GO trainers can participate in the Fashion Week 2025 event. The occasion marked the debut of a handful of costumed Pokemon in-game, along with a paid Timed Research, Collection Challenge, and Field Research.
Niantic recently also announced the arrival of Black Kyurem and White Kyurem in Pokemon GO. They are slated to debut in the GO Tour 2025 Unova event. The two forms will also feature their signature moves. Black Kyurem will have Freeze Shock and White Kyurem will have Ice Beam.
Check out other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨