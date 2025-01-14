Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over Field Research and Collection Challenge: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over brings event-themed Field Research tasks and a Collection Challenge for trainers to participate in. Rewards include Trubbish encounter, Stardust, Mysterious Component, Fast TM, and Charged TM.

Fashion Week Taken Over starts on January 15, 2025, at 12 am local time and comes to an end on January 19, 2025, at 8 pm local time. It marks the Pokemon GO debuts of Shroodle and Grafaiai.

Shadow Palkia also appears in Giovanni's team, with the Fashion Week Taken Over Special Research providing an opportunity to encounter the latter.

Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over Collection Challenge

The tasks and rewards are:

Catch Gothita

Catch Stunky

Catch Mareanie

Catch Sneasel in a fashionable costume

Catch Croagunk in a fashional costume

Catch Wooper in a fashionable costume

Catch Absol in a fashionable costume

Rewards: Trubbish encounter, 5000x Stardust

Pokemon GO Fashion Week Taken Over Field Research

The tasks and rewards are:

Defeat 1 Team GO Rocket Grunt - 1x Mysterious Component

- 1x Mysterious Component Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - 1x Fast TM or 1x Charged TM

Apart from the Taken Over event, Pokemon GO trainers can participate in the Fashion Week 2025 event. The occasion marked the debut of a handful of costumed Pokemon in-game, along with a paid Timed Research, Collection Challenge, and Field Research.

Niantic recently also announced the arrival of Black Kyurem and White Kyurem in Pokemon GO. They are slated to debut in the GO Tour 2025 Unova event. The two forms will also feature their signature moves. Black Kyurem will have Freeze Shock and White Kyurem will have Ice Beam.

