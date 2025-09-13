  • home icon
Pokemon GO Flabébé Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Sep 13, 2025 14:33 GMT
Pokemon GO Flabébé Community Day PvP and PvE analysis
Pokemon GO Flabébé Community Day PvP and PvE analysis (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Flabébé Community Day will take place from 2 to 5 pm local time on September 14, 2025. This is the first such event of the Tales of Transformation season. Flabébé's shiny rates will be boosted during this event, and evolving Floette into Florges will give you access to the move Chilling Water for the first time in the history.

This article provides a breakdown of the PvP and PvE-related connotations of the Pokemon GO Flabébé Community Day.

Is the Pokemon GO Flabébé Community Day worth playing?

Yes, you should definitely participate in this event. Flabébé's final evolution, Florges, has always been a powerful pick in PvP and PvE battles. With the introduction of Chilling Water, a move that debuffs the target's Attack by one stage, Florges will be more potent than ever across the Great, Ultra, and Master League.

Following the Rookidee Community Day in August 2025, Air Cutter Corviknight is already ruling supreme. Moreover, GO Battle League Season 24 balance changes have given rise to a meta where Dragons are dominant. Therefore having a powerful Fairy-type with Water-type coverage can be exactly what you need to climb the elo ladder.

For more details, check out our analysis of Florges with Chilling Water in Pokemon GO.

Best IVs to look for in Flabébé Community Day in Pokemon GO

10 best IV spreads for Florges for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
117.5150001413100.000%118.4144.11111896002
217.514980111599.728%118.4142.51121890838
317.515000131499.612%118.4143.61111888654
417.514970131399.612%118.4143.61111888654
517.514991141199.567%119.0144.11101887784
617.514990151299.483%118.4144.71101886204
717.514950151199.483%118.4144.71101886204
817.51500191599.412%119.0141.31121884857
917.514950101599.337%118.4141.91121883423
1017.514981111399.303%119.0142.51111882795
10 best IV spreads for Florges for the Ultra League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
129249801415100.000%152.5185.61444076222
22924971141399.774%153.2185.61434067009
32925001121599.693%153.2184.11444063702
42924970151499.690%152.5186.31434063605
52924900151399.690%152.5186.31434063605
629.52500071499.652%153.8182.11454062028
72924930131599.612%152.5184.81444060423
829.525000121099.534%153.8185.71424057229
92924992121399.465%153.9184.11434054428
102924961151299.460%153.2186.31424054222
10 best IV spreads for Florges for the Master League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectXLPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
1513700151515100.000%296191.8218.91697099603
2513691151514100.000%296191.8218.91697099603
351369315141599.614%296191.8218.01697072192
451368415141499.614%296191.8218.01697072192
551368414151599.559%296191.0218.91697068328
651367514151499.559%296191.0218.91697068328
751368215151399.408%296191.8218.91687057594
851368615131599.228%296191.8217.21697044780
951367715131499.228%296191.8217.21697044780
1051367714141599.175%296191.0218.01697041037
100% IV Flabébé to look for during Pokemon GO September Community Day

LevelHundo CP
115 CP
247 CP
379 CP
4111 CP
5143 CP
6175 CP
7207 CP
8239 CP
9271 CP
10303 CP
11334 CP
12364 CP
13395 CP
14425 CP
15455 CP
16486 CP
17516 CP
18547 CP
19577 CP
20607 CP
21638 CP
22668 CP
23698 CP
24729 CP
25759 CP
26790 CP
27820 CP
28850 CP
29881 CP
30911 CP
31926 CP
32942 CP
33957 CP
34972 CP
35987 CP
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

