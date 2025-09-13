Pokemon GO Flabébé Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Flabébé Community Day will take place from 2 to 5 pm local time on September 14, 2025. This is the first such event of the Tales of Transformation season. Flabébé's shiny rates will be boosted during this event, and evolving Floette into Florges will give you access to the move Chilling Water for the first time in the history.This article provides a breakdown of the PvP and PvE-related connotations of the Pokemon GO Flabébé Community Day.Is the Pokemon GO Flabébé Community Day worth playing?Yes, you should definitely participate in this event. Flabébé's final evolution, Florges, has always been a powerful pick in PvP and PvE battles. With the introduction of Chilling Water, a move that debuffs the target's Attack by one stage, Florges will be more potent than ever across the Great, Ultra, and Master League.Following the Rookidee Community Day in August 2025, Air Cutter Corviknight is already ruling supreme. Moreover, GO Battle League Season 24 balance changes have given rise to a meta where Dragons are dominant. Therefore having a powerful Fairy-type with Water-type coverage can be exactly what you need to climb the elo ladder.For more details, check out our analysis of Florges with Chilling Water in Pokemon GO.Best IVs to look for in Flabébé Community Day in Pokemon GO10 best IV spreads for Florges for the Great League#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod117.5150001413100.000%118.4144.11111896002217.514980111599.728%118.4142.51121890838317.515000131499.612%118.4143.61111888654417.514970131399.612%118.4143.61111888654517.514991141199.567%119.0144.11101887784617.514990151299.483%118.4144.71101886204717.514950151199.483%118.4144.71101886204817.51500191599.412%119.0141.31121884857917.514950101599.337%118.4141.911218834231017.514981111399.303%119.0142.5111188279510 best IV spreads for Florges for the Ultra League#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod129249801415100.000%152.5185.6144407622222924971141399.774%153.2185.6143406700932925001121599.693%153.2184.1144406370242924970151499.690%152.5186.3143406360552924900151399.690%152.5186.31434063605629.52500071499.652%153.8182.1145406202872924930131599.612%152.5184.81444060423829.525000121099.534%153.8185.7142405722992924992121399.465%153.9184.11434054428102924961151299.460%153.2186.3142405422210 best IV spreads for Florges for the Master League#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectXLPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod1513700151515100.000%296191.8218.916970996032513691151514100.000%296191.8218.91697099603351369315141599.614%296191.8218.01697072192451368415141499.614%296191.8218.01697072192551368414151599.559%296191.0218.91697068328651367514151499.559%296191.0218.91697068328751368215151399.408%296191.8218.91687057594851368615131599.228%296191.8217.21697044780951367715131499.228%296191.8217.216970447801051367714141599.175%296191.0218.01697041037100% IV Flabébé to look for during Pokemon GO September Community DayLevelHundo CP115 CP247 CP379 CP4111 CP5143 CP6175 CP7207 CP8239 CP9271 CP10303 CP11334 CP12364 CP13395 CP14425 CP15455 CP16486 CP17516 CP18547 CP19577 CP20607 CP21638 CP22668 CP23698 CP24729 CP25759 CP26790 CP27820 CP28850 CP29881 CP30911 CP31926 CP32942 CP33957 CP34972 CP35987 CPCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts