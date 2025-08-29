Is Corviknight with Air Cutter good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Corviknight with Air Cutter makes its debut in Pokemon GO during the Rookidee Community Day event on August 30, 2025. The move can be learnt by Gen VIII's regional bird for free starting 2 pm local time on the day, until 10 pm local time on September 6, 2025.Air Cutter is a Flying-type Charged Attack that deals 45 damage (54 with STAB) for 35 energy. It also has a 30% chance of increasing the user's Attack by one stage.So far, Corviknight can only learn Sky Attack as a Flying-type Charged Move. This article covers the viability of using Corviknight with Air Cutter in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE.Is Corviknight with Air Cutter worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?Yes, Air Cutter takes Corviknight from good to great in the GO Battle League arena. This is a Charged Move you'd want to have on Corviknight. Not only does it give the creature a low-energy bait move it badly needed, the potential to boost the Attack stat also helps out. Corviknight already has a low Attack stat, which means before a potential boost, its Sand Attacks don't look too impressive neutrally.Great LeagueIn GBL Season 24 simulations, with Air Cutter equipped, Corvinknight increases its win-rate from 20-35-1 (Sky Attack+Iron Head) to 33-22-1 (Air Cutter+Payback) in the 1-1 shield. The win-rate goes from 18-38-0 to 37-18-1 with the same moveset change in the 2-2 shields. The numbers are slightly less impressive in the 0-shield scenario, where double-nuke Corviknight, unsurprisingly, dishes out excellent numbers.Ultra LeagueThe same improvements can be seen in Ultra League simulations. In the 1-1 shield situation, Corviknight with Air Cutter and Payback reaches 32-18-1 from 25-26-0 (with Sky Attack instead of Air Cutter). With two shields to play with on each side, Corviknight picks up 34 wins with Air Cutter as compared to Sky Attack. Also read: Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation Research Breakthrough encounters and egg hatchesThat is not to say that Sky Attack is completely useless. The combination of the two helps Corviknight pick up wins against Shadow Annihilape, Cobalion, Shadow Dragonite, Feraligatr, Greninja, Primeape, and even Zygarde Complete Forme.Overall, Air Cutter Corviknight is something that you would want at your disposal if you are a PvP enthusiast.Is Corviknight with Air Cutter worth using in Pokemon GO Gyms and raids?Corviknight can be a great Gym Defender in Pokemon GO, but having Air Cutter is not a deciding factor. In PvE, it is more of a gimmick than anything else.How to get Corviknight with Air Cutter in Pokemon GOTo get Air Cutter Corviknight in Pokemon GO, you must evolve Corvisquire into Corviknight using 100 Candy between 2 pm local time on August 30 and 10 pm local time on September 6, 2025.Also read: Pokemon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring long-awaited Gen VIII familyIf you miss this window, you can teach this move to this creature using an Elite Charged TM. There will also be events in the future that feature this attack.Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket GruntsPokemon Go Evolution CalculatorPokemon Type Calculator