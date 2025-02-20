Pokemon GO Fletchinder raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Fletchinder raid guide is necessary for trainers looking to take the creature on in these battles. Fletchinder is not a very common 3-star raid boss, so players might not be familiar with its weaknesses and best counters. The Pocket Monster will appear in Gyms from February 17 to 24, 2025.
This Pokemon GO Fletchinder raid guide covers everything you need to know to take down the evolved form of Fletchling.
Pokemon GO Fletchinder raid weaknesses
What is super-effective against Fletchinder in Pokemon GO?
Fletchinder is a Fire- and Flying-type Pocket Monster, which means it takes super-effective damage from Rock-, Water-, and Electric-type moves.
You can learn more about Fletchinder's type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.
Fletchinder's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a 3-star Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Fletchinder has the following stats:
- Combat Power: 10,733
- Attack: 145
- Defense: 110
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Ember, Peck, Steel Wing
- Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace, Flame Charge, Fly, and Heat Wave
You can take part in Pokemon GO Fletchinder raids alongside 19 other trainers. The battle will last 180 seconds and can be challenged either in person or remotely.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Fletchinder raids
The best Pocket Monsters to counter Fletchinder in Pokemon GO raids are Shadow Rhyperior, Mega Tyranitar, Primal Kyogre, and Shadow Raikou equipped with their best movesets.
The following list offers more options.
Best Rock-type counters to Fletchinder
- Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker.
- Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge.
- Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam.
- Shadow Rampardos with SmackDown and Rock Slide.
Best Water-type counters to Fletchinder
- Primal or Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Shadow or Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump
- Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Empoleon with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon
Best Electric-type counters to Fletchinder
- Shadow or regular Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Therian Forme Thundurus with Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm
- Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Power Whip
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt
- Shadow Electrivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt
You can use the following search strings to find the best counters to Fletchinder in your collection:
- Rock&@Rock&cp2000-
- Water&@Water&cp2000-
- Electric&@Electric&cp2000-
Pokemon GO Fletchinder raid catch CP and shiny availability
Fletchinder's catch CP will lie in one of the following ranges:
- No weather boost: 785 - 839 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Sunny and Windy): 981 - 1,049 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Fletchinder raids?
- No weather boost: 839 CP
- Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 1,049 CP
Can Fletchinder be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?
While Shiny Fletchinder is available in the game, it cannot be found in its shiny form from raids.
