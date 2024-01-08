Pokemon GO Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day: Shiny debut, schedule, bonuses & more

Pokemon GO Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day sees the debut of Hisuian Typhlosion after Hisuian Samurott arrived in December 2023. The occasion features the pocket monster as a 3-star raid boss, along with event bonuses and more for trainers to enjoy.

We have gathered all the available information regarding Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day below.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day date & time

Expand Tweet

Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day takes place on Sunday, January 14, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day debut

Hisuian Typhlosion, the Ghost Flame Pokemon, first appears in Pokemon GO with this event. It features as a 3-star raid boss.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day event bonuses

The Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day event bonuses are as follows:

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to Sunday, January 14, 2024, 7:00 p.m. PST.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Hisuian Typhlosion.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day event ticket

Players can choose to buy a US$5.00 (or equivalent in local currency) to get the following bonuses effective on Sunday, January 14, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2× Stardust from Raid Battles

Expand Tweet

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Hisuian Typhlosion Raid guide || How to solo defeat Hisuian Typhlosion in 3-star raids || January 2024 infographic || Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || GO Shiny Hisuian Starter guides || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide