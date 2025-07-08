  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Hisuian Zoroark best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Pokemon GO Hisuian Zoroark best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

By Abhipsito Das
Published Jul 08, 2025 21:28 GMT
Pokemon GO Hisuian Zoroark best moveset
Pokemon GO Hisuian Zoroark PvP and PvE guide (Image via TPC)

Using Pokemon GO Hisuian Zoroark's best moveset, you can get the most optimal use out of the creature. It was released on July 9, 2025, and can be obtained by evolving Hisuian Zorua by feeding it 50 Candy. This is the only family in the franchise with the Normal- and Ghost-typing.

Ad

This article covers Hisuian Zoroark's best moveset and counters so you can get the best use out of it in battles.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon GO Hisuian Zoroark best moveset

Hisuian Zoroark (Image via TPC)
Hisuian Zoroark (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon GO Hisuian Zoroark best PvP moveset

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
  • Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Shadow Ball

Pokemon GO Hisuian Zoroark best PvE moveset

  • Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
  • Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball

Also read: Pokemon GO Solgaleo raid guide

Is Hisuian Zoroark good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Hisuian Zoroark is quite an attack-oriented Pocket Monster. Therefore, it is not recommended to use it if you wish to climb the elo ladder. In combination with its unique Normal and Ghost typing, the critter can corebreak lots of teams in the Great and Ultra League.

Ad

If you wish to get even moderate results with Hisuian Zoroark, you must equip it with bulky teammates and try to save shields for it. When it has protection to hide behind, the critter can deal heavy damage.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Zoroark: All moves and stats

  • Type: Normal and Ghost
  • Attack: 261
  • Defense: 128
  • Stamina: 146
  • Max CP: 2,957 (2,992 with Best Buddy boost equipped)
  • Fast Attacks: Shadow Claw and Snarl
  • Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Shadow Ball, Foul Play, and Sludge Bomb
Ad

Also read: Can you solo defeat Solgaleo in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

Hisuian Zoroark's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weaknesses

  • Dark

Resistances

  • Normal
  • Fighting
  • Ghost
  • Poison
  • Bug

Best counters to Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Furret, Wigglytuff, Morpeko, Jumpluff, Mandibuzz, Drapion, Weezing, Galarian Moltres, Alolan Sandslash, Diggersby

Ultra League counters: Mandibuzz, Greninja, Pangoro, Drapion, Galarian Moltres, Clefable, Galarian Weezing, Feraligatr, Lapras

Ad

PvE counters:

  • Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
  • Mega or Shadow Absol with Snarl and Brutal Swing
  • Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
  • Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
  • Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Twitter icon

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications