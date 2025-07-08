Pokemon GO Hisuian Zoroark best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Using Pokemon GO Hisuian Zoroark's best moveset, you can get the most optimal use out of the creature. It was released on July 9, 2025, and can be obtained by evolving Hisuian Zorua by feeding it 50 Candy. This is the only family in the franchise with the Normal- and Ghost-typing.
This article covers Hisuian Zoroark's best moveset and counters so you can get the best use out of it in battles.
Pokemon GO Hisuian Zoroark best moveset
Pokemon GO Hisuian Zoroark best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Shadow Ball
Pokemon GO Hisuian Zoroark best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Shadow Ball
Is Hisuian Zoroark good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Hisuian Zoroark is quite an attack-oriented Pocket Monster. Therefore, it is not recommended to use it if you wish to climb the elo ladder. In combination with its unique Normal and Ghost typing, the critter can corebreak lots of teams in the Great and Ultra League.
If you wish to get even moderate results with Hisuian Zoroark, you must equip it with bulky teammates and try to save shields for it. When it has protection to hide behind, the critter can deal heavy damage.
Pokemon GO Hisuian Zoroark: All moves and stats
- Type: Normal and Ghost
- Attack: 261
- Defense: 128
- Stamina: 146
- Max CP: 2,957 (2,992 with Best Buddy boost equipped)
- Fast Attacks: Shadow Claw and Snarl
- Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Shadow Ball, Foul Play, and Sludge Bomb
Hisuian Zoroark's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Weaknesses
- Dark
Resistances
- Normal
- Fighting
- Ghost
- Poison
- Bug
Best counters to Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon GO
Great League counters: Furret, Wigglytuff, Morpeko, Jumpluff, Mandibuzz, Drapion, Weezing, Galarian Moltres, Alolan Sandslash, Diggersby
Ultra League counters: Mandibuzz, Greninja, Pangoro, Drapion, Galarian Moltres, Clefable, Galarian Weezing, Feraligatr, Lapras
PvE counters:
- Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega or Shadow Absol with Snarl and Brutal Swing
- Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
- Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing
