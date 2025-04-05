Pokemon GO Hitmonlee raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Hitmonlee raid guide can be helpful for trainers who are looking to defeat the creature in three-star raids. Also known as the Kicking Pokemon of the Kanto region, a 3-star raid Hitmonlee sports a boosted combat power. It is not currently available to challenge as a boss.

Ad

This article explains everything you need to know about Hitmonlee raids, from which best counters to use and weaknesses to exploit to if it can be shiny or not.

Also read: How to get Hitmonlee in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Hitmonlee raid weaknesses

What is super-effective against Hitmonlee in Pokemon GO?

Hitmonlee type match ups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Being a Fighting-type Pocket Monster, Hitmonlee is weak to Fairy-, Flying-, and Psychic-type attacks. So, these moves are super-effective.

Ad

Trending

Hitmonlee stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 3-star raid boss, the Kicking Pokemon has the following information:

Combat power : 20,076

: 20,076 Attack : 224

: 224 Defense : 181

: 181 Stamina : 3,600 HP

: 3,600 HP Fast Attacks : Low Kick, Rock Smash, and Double Kick

: Low Kick, Rock Smash, and Double Kick Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Brick Break, Low Sweep, Blaze Kick, Stomp, and Close Combat

Hitmonlee has a variety of Charged Attacks for hitting your team with substantial damage. It also has a strong Attack stat, which optimizes the performance of its offensive moves. Note that its raids must be completed in three minutes.

Ad

Also read: Which is the best Paldean Tauros Breed in Pokemon GO?

Best counters to Pokemon GO Hitmonlee raids

Hitmonlee in the anime (Image via TPC)

The best counters to Pokemon GO Hitmonlee raids are Mega Rayquaza, Shadow Mewtwo, Incarnate Forme Enamorus, and Shadow Salamence.

Ad

Also read: All Pokemon GO Eastern Hemisphere exclusives, ranked

Fairy-counters to Hitmonlee

Incarnate Forme Enamorus: Fairy Wind and Fly

Xerneas: Geomancy and Moonblast

Tapu Koko: Volt Switch and Nature’s Madness

Shadow Granbull: Charm and Play Rough

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed and Nature’s Madness

Tapu Lele: Confusion and Nature’s Madness

Flying-counters to Hitmonlee

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail and Fly

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Shadow Staraptor: Gust and Fly

Yveltal: Gust and Oblivion Wing

Mega Pidgeot: Gust and Brave Bird

Ad

Psychic-type attacks to Hitmonlee

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike

Mega Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Metagross: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Latias: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Search strings are helpful to find creatures in your collection. Use the following strings to see the best counters to Pokemon GO Hitmonlee raids:

Flying&@Flying&cp2000-

Psychic&@Psychic&cp2000-

Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-

Also read: 5 unique shiny Dog Pokemon available in GO

Ad

Can you solo defeat Hitmonlee in Pokemon GO?

Daniel's Hitmonlee in the anime. (Image via TPC)

Since there are strong counters to Hitmonlee in the game, it can be defeated solo.

Ad

Pokemon GO Hitmonlee raid catch CP and shiny availability

Hitmonlee and its shiny form. (Image via TPC)

No weather boost : 1,399 CP - 1,472 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

: 1,399 CP - 1,472 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Cloudy): 1,749 CP - 1,840 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Ad

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Hitmonlee raids?

No weather boost : 1,472 CP

: 1,472 CP Weather boosted (Cloudy): 1,840 CP

Can Hitmonlee be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Hitmonlee can be shiny in the game since it was available for the first time at Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto on February 20, 2021. It has then been available since then as a shiny variant in and outside events.

More on other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samir Dhakal Samir has been covering news, curating listicles, and compiling guides at Sportskeeda as a Pokemon gaming journalist since a year. Incidentally, this franchise is what got him into video games in the first place.



After completing his Bachelor of Social Work course, Samir decided to honor his love for gaming and writing, getting inspired by the success of content creators like Shroud, Chad, and chocoTaco. For content creation, he combines in-game research with a thorough fact-checking process to ensure that his articles are relevant and accurate.



Samir encountered the Pokémon franchise as a child, so it holds nostalgic value for him. He is a regular player of Pokémon GO and Scarlet and Violet, but MMO games have recently caught his attention. Given a Jumanji-type scenario, he would dive head-first into Palworld to tame the gun-wielding monsters. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨