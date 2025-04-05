Pokemon GO Hitmonlee raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Hitmonlee raid guide can be helpful for trainers who are looking to defeat the creature in three-star raids. Also known as the Kicking Pokemon of the Kanto region, a 3-star raid Hitmonlee sports a boosted combat power. It is not currently available to challenge as a boss.
This article explains everything you need to know about Hitmonlee raids, from which best counters to use and weaknesses to exploit to if it can be shiny or not.
Pokemon GO Hitmonlee raid weaknesses
What is super-effective against Hitmonlee in Pokemon GO?
Being a Fighting-type Pocket Monster, Hitmonlee is weak to Fairy-, Flying-, and Psychic-type attacks. So, these moves are super-effective.
Hitmonlee stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a 3-star raid boss, the Kicking Pokemon has the following information:
- Combat power: 20,076
- Attack: 224
- Defense: 181
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Low Kick, Rock Smash, and Double Kick
- Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Brick Break, Low Sweep, Blaze Kick, Stomp, and Close Combat
Hitmonlee has a variety of Charged Attacks for hitting your team with substantial damage. It also has a strong Attack stat, which optimizes the performance of its offensive moves. Note that its raids must be completed in three minutes.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Hitmonlee raids
The best counters to Pokemon GO Hitmonlee raids are Mega Rayquaza, Shadow Mewtwo, Incarnate Forme Enamorus, and Shadow Salamence.
Fairy-counters to Hitmonlee
- Incarnate Forme Enamorus: Fairy Wind and Fly
- Xerneas: Geomancy and Moonblast
- Tapu Koko: Volt Switch and Nature’s Madness
- Shadow Granbull: Charm and Play Rough
- Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed and Nature’s Madness
- Tapu Lele: Confusion and Nature’s Madness
Flying-counters to Hitmonlee
- Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail and Fly
- Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Shadow Staraptor: Gust and Fly
- Yveltal: Gust and Oblivion Wing
- Mega Pidgeot: Gust and Brave Bird
Psychic-type attacks to Hitmonlee
- Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike
- Mega Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic
- Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Hoopa Unbound: Confusion and Psychic
- Shadow Metagross: Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Shadow Latias: Zen Headbutt and Psychic
Search strings are helpful to find creatures in your collection. Use the following strings to see the best counters to Pokemon GO Hitmonlee raids:
- Flying&@Flying&cp2000-
- Psychic&@Psychic&cp2000-
- Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-
Can you solo defeat Hitmonlee in Pokemon GO?
Since there are strong counters to Hitmonlee in the game, it can be defeated solo.
Pokemon GO Hitmonlee raid catch CP and shiny availability
- No weather boost: 1,399 CP - 1,472 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Cloudy): 1,749 CP - 1,840 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Hitmonlee raids?
- No weather boost: 1,472 CP
- Weather boosted (Cloudy): 1,840 CP
Can Hitmonlee be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes, Hitmonlee can be shiny in the game since it was available for the first time at Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto on February 20, 2021. It has then been available since then as a shiny variant in and outside events.
