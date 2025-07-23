  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO: How to get Gigantamax Gen VIII starter for free

Pokemon GO: How to get Gigantamax Gen VIII starter for free

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Jul 23, 2025 03:52 GMT
How to get Gigantamax Gen VIII starter for free
How to get Gigantamax Gen VIII starter for free (Image via TPC)

You can get one of the three Gigantamax Gen VIII starters for free in Pokemon GO using a code (GOFESTMAX). It was announced during the Pokemon Presents event of July 22, 2025, and will be available for redemption until midnight UTC on August 3, 2025.

Ad

For additional context, the Gigantamax Gen VIII starters—Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon—were available during 2025's Pokemon GO Fest events. As we lead into the Finale, which will also mark the release of Eternatus, you can get one of these for free without having to take them out in battle by completing a Timed Research. Notably, the research story will expire at 9 pm local time on August 24, 2025.

sk promotional banner

How to redeem code to get free Gigantamax Gen VIII starters in Pokemon GO

The following is the code you must redeem to acquire one of these special creatures:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

  • GOFESTMAX
Ad

You can redeem this by following these steps:

  1. Visit the Pokemon GO Web Store.
  2. Sign in to your Pokemon GO account.
  3. Enter the code and press enter.
  4. Open the game on your mobile device and you will receive a notification about successful code redemption.

Also read: Pokemon GO Steel and Scales overview

Rillaboom vs Cinderace vs Inteleon: Best choice for free Gigantamax Gen VIII starter in Pokemon GO

Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon are the top Gigantamax attackers of their respective types. Therefore, the one you pick will most likely be based on what you have in your collection.

Ad

Also read: How to solo defeat Lunala in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

As a rule of thumb, follow this:

  • If you have G-Max Venusaur and G-Max Charizard but neither Urshifu nor Kingler, go with Inteleon.
  • If you have G-Max Kingler and G-Max Venusaur but not Charizard, go with Cinderace.
  • If you have G-Max Charizard and G-Max Kingler, but no Venusaur, go with Rillaboom.

Whichever creature you pick will also have a special season-specific background.

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications