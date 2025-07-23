Pokemon GO Steel and Scales overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Steel and Scales is the last Ultra Unlock event associated with GO Fest 2025. It will last from 10 am local time on Tuesday, July 22, to 8 pm local time on Sunday, July 27, 2025. The event marks the debut of Honedge, and generally focuses on Steel- and Dragon-type Pocket Monsters.Shiny Rookidee also makes its debut during Pokemon GO Steel and Scales. Trainers also have a higher chance to encounter Shiny Bagon, Shiny Beldum, and Shiny Unown U.This article covers the features and bonuses of the Pokemon GO Steel and Scales event. It also provides the best tips and tricks for it.Pokemon GO Steel and Scales features and bonusesFeaturesWild encountersMagnemite*Dratini*Aron*Bagon*Beldum*Ferroseed*Noibat*Rookidee*Axew* [rare encounter]Goomy* [rare encounter]RaidsOne-star raidsUnown U*Gible*Klink*Deino*HonedgeAlso read: How to get Honedge in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?Three-star raidsSkarmory*BisharpDragalgeTurtonator*Bonuses4× XP for catching Pokémon.4× Stardust for catching Pokémon.Increased chance to encounter Shiny Bagon and Shiny Beldum.Increased chance to encounter Shiny Unown U in raids.Other than this, there will be event-themed Field Research and Collection Challenges.Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Steel and ScalesThe Steel and Scales event in Pokemon GO is all about catching Pokemon. Some fantastic beasts are on offer in the wild and via raids. The 4x catch Stardust and XP bonus is one of the most sought after, and hardcore trainers should not miss this event.Also read: Pokemon GO Lunala raid guideTo make the most out of Steel and Scales, do the following:Play with friends. This increases the number of spawns in and around you.Use Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs generously.Participate in the GO Battle League to encounter Honedge.Mega Evolve a Steel- or Dragon-type, based on your requirements. For the former category, your options are Aggron, Steelix, and Scizor. In the latter group, you have Rayquaza, Salamence, Charizard X, Ampharos, Latios, Latias, Garchomp, Sceptile, and Altaria.Best PvP picks and shinies to hunt for during Pokemon GO Steel and ScalesShiniesRookideeBeldumDratiniGoomyAxewUnown UAlso read: How to solo defeat Lunala in Pokemon GO 5-star raidsPvP picksDratiniFerroseedRookideeGoomyHonedgeBisharpDragalgeCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts