  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Steel and Scales overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Steel and Scales overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Jul 23, 2025 03:18 GMT
Pokemon GO Steel and Scales
Pokemon GO Steel and Scales (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Steel and Scales is the last Ultra Unlock event associated with GO Fest 2025. It will last from 10 am local time on Tuesday, July 22, to 8 pm local time on Sunday, July 27, 2025. The event marks the debut of Honedge, and generally focuses on Steel- and Dragon-type Pocket Monsters.

Ad

Shiny Rookidee also makes its debut during Pokemon GO Steel and Scales. Trainers also have a higher chance to encounter Shiny Bagon, Shiny Beldum, and Shiny Unown U.

This article covers the features and bonuses of the Pokemon GO Steel and Scales event. It also provides the best tips and tricks for it.

sk promotional banner

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Steel and Scales features and bonuses

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Features

Wild encounters

  • Magnemite*
  • Dratini*
  • Aron*
  • Bagon*
  • Beldum*
  • Ferroseed*
  • Noibat*
  • Rookidee*
  • Axew* [rare encounter]
  • Goomy* [rare encounter]

Raids

One-star raids

  • Unown U*
  • Gible*
  • Klink*
  • Deino*
  • Honedge

Also read: How to get Honedge in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Three-star raids

  • Skarmory*
  • Bisharp
  • Dragalge
  • Turtonator*

Bonuses

  • 4× XP for catching Pokémon.
  • 4× Stardust for catching Pokémon.
  • Increased chance to encounter Shiny Bagon and Shiny Beldum.
  • Increased chance to encounter Shiny Unown U in raids.
Ad

Other than this, there will be event-themed Field Research and Collection Challenges.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Steel and Scales

The Steel and Scales event in Pokemon GO is all about catching Pokemon. Some fantastic beasts are on offer in the wild and via raids. The 4x catch Stardust and XP bonus is one of the most sought after, and hardcore trainers should not miss this event.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Lunala raid guide

To make the most out of Steel and Scales, do the following:

  • Play with friends. This increases the number of spawns in and around you.
  • Use Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs generously.
  • Participate in the GO Battle League to encounter Honedge.
  • Mega Evolve a Steel- or Dragon-type, based on your requirements. For the former category, your options are Aggron, Steelix, and Scizor. In the latter group, you have Rayquaza, Salamence, Charizard X, Ampharos, Latios, Latias, Garchomp, Sceptile, and Altaria.
Ad

Best PvP picks and shinies to hunt for during Pokemon GO Steel and Scales

Shinies

  • Rookidee
  • Beldum
  • Dratini
  • Goomy
  • Axew
  • Unown U

Also read: How to solo defeat Lunala in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

PvP picks

  • Dratini
  • Ferroseed
  • Rookidee
  • Goomy
  • Honedge
  • Bisharp
  • Dragalge

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications