Pokemon GO Hydrapple best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Knowing the Pokemon GO Hydrapple best moveset will help trainers get the best value out of this Grass and Dragon-type creature. This Pocket Monstr was introduced during 2025's Harvest Festival. It can be obtained by evolving Applin into Dipplin by feeding it 200 Candy and 20 Syrupy Apples and then feeding Dipplin 400 Candy and defeating seven Dragon-types with Dipplin as the Buddy.
This article covers Hydrapple's best moveset in Pokemon GO and provides an overview of its PvP and PvE utility and counters.
Pokemon GO Hydrapple best moveset
Pokemon GO Hydrapple best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attack: Dragon Pulse and Seed Bomb
Pokemon GO Hydrapple best PvE moveset
Dragon-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attack: Dragon Pulse
Grass-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Bullet Seed
- Charged Attack: Seed Bomb
Is Hydrapple good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Hydrapple has a strong defensive typing, decent bulk, and good moves. It can be used to find some success in the Ultra League. It doesn't have the power to match up to the behemoths of the open Master League, but it can be of some use in upcoming Master Premier metas.
In PvE, Hydrapple can be a decent Gym defender owing to its high attack and stamina, but don't expect it to win you raids singlehandedly as an attacker.
Pokemon GO Hydrapple: Stats and moves
- Type: Grass and Dragon
- Attack: 216
- Defense: 186
- Stamina: 235
- Max CP: 3,656 (3,700 with Best Buddy boost)
- Fast Attacks: Bullet Seet, Dragon Tail, and Rollout
- Charged Attacks: Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Seed Bomb
Hydrapple strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Weakness
- Ice
- Bug
- Dragon
- Fairy
- Flying
- Poison
Resistance
- Electric
- Water
- Grass
- Ground
Best counters to Hydrapple in Pokemon GO
Ultra League counters: Florges, Corviknight, Galarian Moltres, Forrettress, Togekiss
Master League counters: Dialga Origin, Crowned Shield Zamazenta, Palkia Origin, Kyurem Black, Crowned Sword Zacian
PvE counters:
