Pokemon GO Hydrapple best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 10, 2025 12:24 GMT
Pokemon GO Hydrapple best moveset
Pokemon GO Hydrapple PvP and PvE guide (Image via TPC)

Knowing the Pokemon GO Hydrapple best moveset will help trainers get the best value out of this Grass and Dragon-type creature. This Pocket Monstr was introduced during 2025's Harvest Festival. It can be obtained by evolving Applin into Dipplin by feeding it 200 Candy and 20 Syrupy Apples and then feeding Dipplin 400 Candy and defeating seven Dragon-types with Dipplin as the Buddy.

This article covers Hydrapple's best moveset in Pokemon GO and provides an overview of its PvP and PvE utility and counters.

Pokemon GO Hydrapple best moveset

Pokemon GO Hydrapple (Image via TPC)
Pokemon GO Hydrapple (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Hydrapple best PvP moveset

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
  • Charged Attack: Dragon Pulse and Seed Bomb

Pokemon GO Hydrapple best PvE moveset

Dragon-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
  • Charged Attack: Dragon Pulse

Grass-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Bullet Seed
  • Charged Attack: Seed Bomb

Is Hydrapple good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Hydrapple has a strong defensive typing, decent bulk, and good moves. It can be used to find some success in the Ultra League. It doesn't have the power to match up to the behemoths of the open Master League, but it can be of some use in upcoming Master Premier metas.

In PvE, Hydrapple can be a decent Gym defender owing to its high attack and stamina, but don't expect it to win you raids singlehandedly as an attacker.

Pokemon GO Hydrapple: Stats and moves

  • Type: Grass and Dragon
  • Attack: 216
  • Defense: 186
  • Stamina: 235
  • Max CP: 3,656 (3,700 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Bullet Seet, Dragon Tail, and Rollout
  • Charged Attacks: Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Seed Bomb

Hydrapple strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weakness

  • Ice
  • Bug
  • Dragon
  • Fairy
  • Flying
  • Poison

Resistance

  • Electric
  • Water
  • Grass
  • Ground

Best counters to Hydrapple in Pokemon GO

Ultra League counters: Florges, Corviknight, Galarian Moltres, Forrettress, Togekiss

Master League counters: Dialga Origin, Crowned Shield Zamazenta, Palkia Origin, Kyurem Black, Crowned Sword Zacian

PvE counters:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Black KyuremDragon TailFreeze Shock
White KyuremIce FangIce Burn
Shadow MamoswinePowder SnowAvalanche
Shadow WeavileIce ShardAvalanche
KyuremDragon BreathGlaciate
Mega GengarLickSludge Bomb
Mega/Shadow GengarLickSludge Bomb
Mega BeedrillPoison JabSludge Bomb
NihilegoPoison JabSludge Bomb
Mega HeracrossStruggle BugMegahorn
Mega/Shadow PinsirBug BiteX-Scissor
Mega/Shadow ScizorFury CutterX-Scissor
PheromosaBug BiteBug Buzz
VolcaronaBug BiteBug Buzz
Mega/Shadow GardevoirCharmDazzling Gleam
Incarnate Forme EnamorusFairy WindDazzling Gleam
Tapu LeleAstonish
Nature's Madness
ZacianSnarlPlay Rough
XerneasGeomancyMoonblast
Mega/Regular RayquazaAir SlashDragon Ascent
Shadow MoltresAir SlashSky Attack
Shadow StaraptorGustFly
Shadow Ho-OhExtrasensoryBrave Bird
YveltalGustOblivion Wing
Mega RayquazaDragon TailBreaking Swipe
Black KyuremDragon TailOutrage
White KyuremDragon BreathDragon Pulse
Mega GarchompDragon TailOutrage
Mega SalamenceDragon TailDraco Meteor
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

