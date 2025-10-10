Pokemon GO Hydrapple best moveset and counters: Is it any good?

Knowing the Pokemon GO Hydrapple best moveset will help trainers get the best value out of this Grass and Dragon-type creature. This Pocket Monstr was introduced during 2025's Harvest Festival. It can be obtained by evolving Applin into Dipplin by feeding it 200 Candy and 20 Syrupy Apples and then feeding Dipplin 400 Candy and defeating seven Dragon-types with Dipplin as the Buddy.

Ad

This article covers Hydrapple's best moveset in Pokemon GO and provides an overview of its PvP and PvE utility and counters.

Pokemon GO Hydrapple best moveset

Pokemon GO Hydrapple (Image via TPC)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Hydrapple best PvP moveset

Ad

Trending

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attack: Dragon Pulse and Seed Bomb

Pokemon GO Hydrapple best PvE moveset

Dragon-type attacker

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attack: Dragon Pulse

Grass-type attacker

Fast Attack: Bullet Seed

Bullet Seed Charged Attack: Seed Bomb

Also read: Complete Applin evolution guide

Is Hydrapple good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Hydrapple has a strong defensive typing, decent bulk, and good moves. It can be used to find some success in the Ultra League. It doesn't have the power to match up to the behemoths of the open Master League, but it can be of some use in upcoming Master Premier metas.

Ad

In PvE, Hydrapple can be a decent Gym defender owing to its high attack and stamina, but don't expect it to win you raids singlehandedly as an attacker.

Pokemon GO Hydrapple: Stats and moves

Type: Grass and Dragon

Grass and Dragon Attack: 216

216 Defense: 186

186 Stamina: 235

235 Max CP: 3,656 (3,700 with Best Buddy boost)

3,656 (3,700 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Bullet Seet, Dragon Tail, and Rollout

Bullet Seet, Dragon Tail, and Rollout Charged Attacks: Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Seed Bomb

Hydrapple strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Weakness

Ad

Ice

Bug

Dragon

Fairy

Flying

Poison

Resistance

Electric

Water

Grass

Ground

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

Best counters to Hydrapple in Pokemon GO

Ultra League counters: Florges, Corviknight, Galarian Moltres, Forrettress, Togekiss

Master League counters: Dialga Origin, Crowned Shield Zamazenta, Palkia Origin, Kyurem Black, Crowned Sword Zacian

PvE counters:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Black Kyurem Dragon Tail Freeze Shock White Kyurem Ice Fang Ice Burn Shadow Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Shadow Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Kyurem Dragon Breath Glaciate Mega Gengar Lick Sludge Bomb Mega/Shadow Gengar Lick Sludge Bomb Mega Beedrill Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Nihilego Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Mega Heracross Struggle Bug Megahorn Mega/Shadow Pinsir Bug Bite X-Scissor Mega/Shadow Scizor Fury Cutter X-Scissor Pheromosa Bug Bite Bug Buzz Volcarona Bug Bite Bug Buzz Mega/Shadow Gardevoir Charm Dazzling Gleam Incarnate Forme Enamorus Fairy Wind Dazzling Gleam Tapu Lele Astonish Nature's Madness Zacian Snarl Play Rough Xerneas Geomancy Moonblast Mega/Regular Rayquaza Air Slash Dragon Ascent Shadow Moltres Air Slash Sky Attack Shadow Staraptor Gust Fly Shadow Ho-Oh Extrasensory Brave Bird Yveltal Gust Oblivion Wing Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail Breaking Swipe Black Kyurem Dragon Tail Outrage White Kyurem Dragon Breath Dragon Pulse Mega Garchomp Dragon Tail Outrage Mega Salamence Dragon Tail Draco Meteor

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨