Pokemon GO Kanto Cup: Complete guide and best teams to use

Pokemon GO's Battle League is returning to the region where it all began, in the Kanto Cup, with an additional Alolan twist.

Niantic's introduction of the Kanto Cup to Pokemon GO on May 24th heralded a remarkably balanced Battle League shakeup compared to previous seasons. The meta game has shifted somewhat, as the cup has allowed for Alolan versions of Kanto Pokemon. This has caused a particular uptick in two Pokemon's popularity in the meta - the Alolan forms of Marowak and Muk.

Like all Pokemon GO Battle League events, there's no surefire lock for a team to ensure victory, but there are plenty that can handily dole out wins in a significant number of matches.

Pokemon GO: Kanto Cup rules and great Pokemon to use in teams

As the name implies, Pokemon GO's Kanto Cup will have a set of rules with regards to the original Kanto region from Pokemon Green, Red, Blue and Yellow. With the exception of Alolan forms, only Pokemon found originally in the Kanto region will be accepted to enter as part of a trainer's battle team.

Pokemon outside of Pokedex numbers #1 - #151 will not be admissible in the Kanto Cup. Additionally, there is a CP cap of 1,500, so Pokemon will need to be at that CP total or less in order to participate. This may make things tougher for higher-level Pokemon GO players, but they should be able to acclimate.

With regards to the ideal teams to use, Kanto Cup has struck a solid balance that allows for experimentation from Pokemon GO players. However, there are still Pokemon that are considered better than most within the current restraints.

These are Alolan Muk, Alolan Marowak, Hypno, Wigglytuff, Snorlax, Lapras, Dewgong, Dragonair, and Mew. As a result of their popularity, they have seen a rise in "meta breakers" or teams built to counter them specifically, especially when it comes to Hypno.

To break down the top Pokemon picks and their placement in teams in Pokemon GO's Kanto Cup specifically, a look at their roles and capabilities is warranted:

Alolan Muk : It's a great counter against both Hypno and Alolan Marowak, it can charge its charged moves quickly, and it applies significant pressure to shield-happy Pokemon GO trainers. Using moves such as Snarl, Dark Pulse, and Sludge Wave will allow it to hit heavily in its type matchups. This Muk's capabilities make it a strong choice for both an opener or a closer on a player's team.

: It's a great counter against both Hypno and Alolan Marowak, it can charge its charged moves quickly, and it applies significant pressure to shield-happy Pokemon GO trainers. Using moves such as Snarl, Dark Pulse, and Sludge Wave will allow it to hit heavily in its type matchups. This Muk's capabilities make it a strong choice for both an opener or a closer on a player's team. Hypno : Although it has a significant target on its back on this list, Hypno is still effective, but it may be suited best at the back of the party due to its counters being prevalent in the meta. Though it can perform exceedingly well as a point Pokemon or a switch if its counter isn't present. Regardless, Hypno performs exceptionally against Shadow Machamp, Alolan Marowak, Mew, and Clefable. Its ideal moves for Kanto Cup would be Confusion, Thunder Punch, and Shadow Ball.

: Although it has a significant target on its back on this list, Hypno is still effective, but it may be suited best at the back of the party due to its counters being prevalent in the meta. Though it can perform exceedingly well as a point Pokemon or a switch if its counter isn't present. Regardless, Hypno performs exceptionally against Shadow Machamp, Alolan Marowak, Mew, and Clefable. Its ideal moves for Kanto Cup would be Confusion, Thunder Punch, and Shadow Ball. Snorlax : Kanto's original tank alongside Chansey makes an appearance on this list, as Snorlax can soak up damage with the best. It's able to charge its charged moves quickly and its fast animations keep it from being clunky in battle. Ideal moves would be Lick to counter those such as Hypno and Mew, Body Slam as a pure damage dealer, and Superpower in case another Normal-type makes an appearance. If placed at the forefront of a battle party, oppenents in Pokemon GO will have their hands full.

: Kanto's original tank alongside Chansey makes an appearance on this list, as Snorlax can soak up damage with the best. It's able to charge its charged moves quickly and its fast animations keep it from being clunky in battle. Ideal moves would be Lick to counter those such as Hypno and Mew, Body Slam as a pure damage dealer, and Superpower in case another Normal-type makes an appearance. If placed at the forefront of a battle party, oppenents in Pokemon GO will have their hands full. Lapras : Considered a strong counter to most of the Pokemon listed, Lapras matches up well against Wigglytuff, Snorlax, and Dewgong in addition to Hypno and Alolan Marowak. Ideal moves include Ice Shard (a tough find), Surf, and Skull Bash. Although it has a tanky nature similar to Snorlax, it is mostly viewed as a Switch choice.

: Considered a strong counter to most of the Pokemon listed, Lapras matches up well against Wigglytuff, Snorlax, and Dewgong in addition to Hypno and Alolan Marowak. Ideal moves include Ice Shard (a tough find), Surf, and Skull Bash. Although it has a tanky nature similar to Snorlax, it is mostly viewed as a Switch choice. Dewgong : A consistent lead against Dragon-types like Dragonair, Dewgong can also excel against Alolan Marowak, Hypno, and Wigglytuff. Although it's often considered a lead Pokemon in the current Kanto Cup meta, it must be used tactfully in order not to lose it quickly. It can easily be taken down by Lapras, Snorlax, or Hypno. Ideal moves include Ice Shard, Icy Wind, and Water Pulse. If the aforementioned ice moves haven't been acquired, running Dewgong may not have as much return on investment.

: A consistent lead against Dragon-types like Dragonair, Dewgong can also excel against Alolan Marowak, Hypno, and Wigglytuff. Although it's often considered a lead Pokemon in the current Kanto Cup meta, it must be used tactfully in order not to lose it quickly. It can easily be taken down by Lapras, Snorlax, or Hypno. Ideal moves include Ice Shard, Icy Wind, and Water Pulse. If the aforementioned ice moves haven't been acquired, running Dewgong may not have as much return on investment. Dragonair : A Dragon-type had to make the cut, right? Dragonair matches up nicely against the Psychic-type meta of Kanto Cup. Dragonair has few downsides, although its type weaknesses to Wigglytuff and Dewgong can be problematic if those Pokemon are present. It's considered a lead Pokemon for the most part, but should be used wisely in the lineup so as not to lose it.

: A Dragon-type had to make the cut, right? Dragonair matches up nicely against the Psychic-type meta of Kanto Cup. Dragonair has few downsides, although its type weaknesses to Wigglytuff and Dewgong can be problematic if those Pokemon are present. It's considered a lead Pokemon for the most part, but should be used wisely in the lineup so as not to lose it. Mew : The ever-elusive Kanto legendary rounds out this Pokemon GO list. As a lead Pokemon, Mew can still devastate with moves like Shadow Claw, Surf, and Wild Charge, giving it significant type matchup flexibility. It can also lay on the shield pressure in bunches. However, it doesn't hold up well to tankier opponents, so keeping a good switch and closer Pokemon on the team is ideal to keep Mew from taking too much punishment.

