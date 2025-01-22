Pokemon GO Lumineon raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Lumineon raid guide can be helpful for trainers wishing to take down this Water-type creature from the Sinnoh region. It will be available as a 3-star raid boss from January 19, 2025, until the next raid cycle begins. During this period, you can fight it both in person as well as using Remote Raid Passes.

This article covers the Pokemon GO Lumineon raid weaknesses and best counters.

Pokemon GO Lumineon raid weaknesses

Lumineon's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Lumineon in Pokemon GO?

Lumineon is a Water-type Pocket Monster. As a result, it takes super-effective damage from Grass- and Electric-type moves. It also resists Water-, Fire-, and Steel-type attacks due to its elemental typing.

Lumineon stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 3-star Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Lumineon has the following stats:

Combat Power: 12,812

12,812 Attack: 142

142 Defense: 170

170 Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Waterfall

Water Gun and Waterfall Charged Attacks: Blizzard, Silver Wind, and Water Pulse

Lumineon can be challenged by up to 20 trainers simultaneously. The battle ends when the creature faints or when the 180-second timer runs out.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Lumineon raids

Lumineon in the anime (Image via TPC)

The best Pocket Monsters to challenge Lumineon raids in Pokemon GO are Mega Sceptile and Shadow Raikou. The following lists offers more options.

Best Grass-type counters to Lumineon

Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Mega or Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shaymin (Sky) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

Shadow Trangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Best Electric-type counters to Lumineon

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow or regular Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Power Whip

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Shadow Electrivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Here are the search strings to find the best counters of each of the aforementioned types in your collection:

Grass&@Grass&cp2000-

Electric&@Electric&cp2000-

Pokemon GO Lumineon raid catch CP and shiny availability

Lumineon shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Depending on the weather, the encounter CP of Lumineon will lie in one of the following ranges:

No weather boost: 976 - 1,036 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

976 - 1,036 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rainy): 1,220 - 1,295 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Lumineon raids?

Here are the 100% CPs from Pokemon GO Lumineon raids:

No weather boost: 1,036 CP

1,036 CP Weather boosted (Rainy): 1,295 CP

Can Lumineon be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Shiny Lumineon cannot be found in 3-star raids as it is a first-stage evolution. The only way to get one is to evolve a Shiny Finneon.

