Pokemon GO Lumineon raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Lumineon raid guide can be helpful for trainers wishing to take down this Water-type creature from the Sinnoh region. It will be available as a 3-star raid boss from January 19, 2025, until the next raid cycle begins. During this period, you can fight it both in person as well as using Remote Raid Passes.
This article covers the Pokemon GO Lumineon raid weaknesses and best counters.
Pokemon GO Lumineon raid weaknesses
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
What is super-effective against Lumineon in Pokemon GO?
Lumineon is a Water-type Pocket Monster. As a result, it takes super-effective damage from Grass- and Electric-type moves. It also resists Water-, Fire-, and Steel-type attacks due to its elemental typing.
You can learn more about type matchups using our Pokemon Type Calculator.
Lumineon stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a 3-star Raid boss in Pokemon GO, Lumineon has the following stats:
- Combat Power: 12,812
- Attack: 142
- Defense: 170
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Waterfall
- Charged Attacks: Blizzard, Silver Wind, and Water Pulse
Lumineon can be challenged by up to 20 trainers simultaneously. The battle ends when the creature faints or when the 180-second timer runs out.
Also read — Blanche or Cliff: Which path should you choose in Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Timed Research?
Best counters to Pokemon GO Lumineon raids
The best Pocket Monsters to challenge Lumineon raids in Pokemon GO are Mega Sceptile and Shadow Raikou. The following lists offers more options.
Best Grass-type counters to Lumineon
- Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant
- Mega or Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
- Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Shaymin (Sky) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot
- Shadow Trangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip
Best Electric-type counters to Lumineon
- Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge
- Shadow or regular Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Power Whip
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt
- Shadow Electrivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt
Here are the search strings to find the best counters of each of the aforementioned types in your collection:
- Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
- Electric&@Electric&cp2000-
Also read: How to solo or duo Articuno in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles
Pokemon GO Lumineon raid catch CP and shiny availability
Depending on the weather, the encounter CP of Lumineon will lie in one of the following ranges:
- No weather boost: 976 - 1,036 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rainy): 1,220 - 1,295 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Lumineon raids?
Here are the 100% CPs from Pokemon GO Lumineon raids:
- No weather boost: 1,036 CP
- Weather boosted (Rainy): 1,295 CP
Also read: Pokemon GO Mega Medicham raid guide
Can Lumineon be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?
Shiny Lumineon cannot be found in 3-star raids as it is a first-stage evolution. The only way to get one is to evolve a Shiny Finneon.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨