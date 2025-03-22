Pokemon GO Mega Pinsir raid: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Mega Pinsir raids are available from 10 am local time on March 22, 2025, until 10 am local time on March 31, 2025. During this time you can challenge the creature to get an encounter with its base form — which can be shiny — and its Mega Energy.

This article explains everything you need to know to defeat Pokemon GO Mega Pinsir raids. It details the creature's weaknesses, best counters, moves, and catch CP.

Pokemon GO Mega Pinsir raid weaknesses

What is super-effective against Mega Pinsir?

Mega Pinsir's type matchups. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mega Pinsir takes double super-effective damage from Rock-type moves. It also takes super-effective damage from Electric-, Fire-, Flying-, and Ice-type attacks.

Mega Pinsir stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a Mega Raid Boss, it has the following stats and moveset:

Combat power : 47,614 CP

: 47,614 CP Attack : 305

: 305 Defense : 231

: 231 Stamina : 9,000 HP

: 9,000 HP Fast Attacks : Fury Cutter, Bug Bite, and Rock Smash

: Fury Cutter, Bug Bite, and Rock Smash Charged Attacks: Vise Grip, Submission, X-Scissor, Close Combat, and Superpower

The best way to challenge Mega Pinsir in raids is to form a group of two to six players. It is good to be in a team to win Pokemon GO Mega Pinsir raids because its combat power and Stamina are boosted in battles.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Mega Pinsir raids

Mega Pinsir (Image via TPC)

Mega Pinsir can be easily countered by Rock-type moves in the game. Other super-effective types can also net you decent results.

Rock-type counters to Mega Pinsir

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Flying-type counters to Mega Pinsir

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Yveltal: Gust and Oblivion Wing

Shadow Staraptor: Gust and Fly

Mega Pidgeot: Gust and Brave Bird

Therian Forme Tornadus: Gust and Bleakwind Storm

Fire-type counters to Pokemon GO Mega Pinsir raids

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin and Overheat

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin and Sky Attack

Blacephalon: Incinerate and Mystical Fire

Electric-type counters to Mega Pinsir

Shadow Raikou: Thundershock and Wild Charge

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm

Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Xurkitree: Thundershock and Discharge

Mega Manectric: Thundershock and Wild Charge

Ice-type counters to Mega Pinsir

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock

White Kyurem: Ice Fang and Ice Burn

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard and Avalanche

Kyurem: Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang and Avalanche

You can use the following search strings to find the best counters to defeat Mega Pinsir:

Ice&@Ice&cp1500-

Fire&@Fire&cp1500-

Flying&@Flying&cp1500-

Rock&@Rock&cp1500-

Electric&@Electric&cp1500-

Can you solo defeat Mega Pinsir in Pokemon GO?

Mega Pinsir can be taken down by a single trainer when using the right counters.

Pokemon GO Mega Pinsir raid catch CP and shiny availability

Mega Pinsir and its shiny variant. (Image via TPC)

The catch CPs of Mega Pinsir obtained from raids vary based on the weather it is caught in and its IVs.

No weather boost : 2,295 CP - 2,389 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

: 2,295 CP - 2,389 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rain and Windy): 2,869 CP - 2,987 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Mega Pinsir raids

No weather boost : 2,389 CP

: 2,389 CP Weather boosted (Rain and Windy): 2,987 CP

Can Mega Pinsir be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Mega Pinsir can be shiny in the game. You have a 1-in-128 chance of encountering Shiny Pinsir from the raids. You can Mega Evolve it using the Mega Energy received from these raids.

