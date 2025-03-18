How to get Nickit in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Nickit in Pokemon GO makes its debut on March 19, 2025, as part of the Deep Depths event. The creature hails from the Galar region of the Sword and Shield games. It is a Dark-type Pocket Monster that evolves into Thievul. Upon release, its shiny variant will not be available in the game.

Ad

This article covers all the ways you can get your hands on Nickit in Pokemon GO.

How to get Nickit in Pokemon GO

You can get your hands on Nickit in the AR-based mobile game in the following ways as of March 2025:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Wild encounters

Eggs

Research rewards

Also read: Pokemon GO Deep Depths preparation guide

Nickit in the anime (Image via TPC)

Wild encounters

Ad

Trending

During the Deep Depths event — 10 am local time on March 19 - 8 pm local time on March 24, 2025 — will feature Nickit as a rare wild encounter. While it won't be abundantly available, walking around a little will help you find it in the overworld.

Without a weather boost, Nickit will have a max CP of 612 at level 30. There is no IV floor for such encounters. However, in Foggy conditions, wild Nickit will have base IVs of 4/4/4 and their max CP will be 663.

Ad

Also read: Top shinies to hunt for during Pokemon GO Deep Depths

Eggs

Nickit can be hatched from 7 km Eggs during the Pokemon GO Deep Depths event. Such encounters are always at level 20, and range between 370 and 408 CP — 10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs. All Eggs placed into Incubators during the event will have half hatch distance.

Research rewards

Nickit in Pokemon GO can be obtained by completing Research tasks. Field and Timed Research tasks during the Deep Depths event will feature this critter as a potential reward. Each of these encounters will be at level 15, and depending on IVs — 10/10/10 to 15/15/15 — Nickit will have 278 - 306 CP.

Ad

Can Nickit be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Nickit shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

As of March 2025, Shiny Nickit in Pokemon GO is unavailable. This alternate-colored variant will be released at a so-far-unannounced date in the future.

Ad

Pokemon GO Nickit: Attributes, moves, and evolution requirements

Chansey

Attack: 85

85 Defense: 82

82 Stamina: 120

120 Max CP: 808

808 Fast Attacks: Quick Attack and Snarl

Quick Attack and Snarl Charged Attacks: Play Rough and Night Slash

Nickit evolves into Thievul on being fed 50 Candy. Check out the CP of your evolved Thievul using our Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator.

Thievul

Attack: 172

172 Defense: 164

164 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 2,415

2,415 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Quick Attack and Snarl

Quick Attack and Snarl Charged Attacks: Play Rough and Night Slash

Ad

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨