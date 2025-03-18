  • home icon
How to get Nickit in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Mar 18, 2025 21:17 GMT
How to get Nickit in Pokemon GO
How to get Nickit in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Nickit in Pokemon GO makes its debut on March 19, 2025, as part of the Deep Depths event. The creature hails from the Galar region of the Sword and Shield games. It is a Dark-type Pocket Monster that evolves into Thievul. Upon release, its shiny variant will not be available in the game.

This article covers all the ways you can get your hands on Nickit in Pokemon GO.

How to get Nickit in Pokemon GO

You can get your hands on Nickit in the AR-based mobile game in the following ways as of March 2025:

  • Wild encounters
  • Eggs
  • Research rewards

Nickit in the anime (Image via TPC)
Nickit in the anime (Image via TPC)

Wild encounters

During the Deep Depths event — 10 am local time on March 19 - 8 pm local time on March 24, 2025 — will feature Nickit as a rare wild encounter. While it won't be abundantly available, walking around a little will help you find it in the overworld.

Without a weather boost, Nickit will have a max CP of 612 at level 30. There is no IV floor for such encounters. However, in Foggy conditions, wild Nickit will have base IVs of 4/4/4 and their max CP will be 663.

Eggs

Nickit can be hatched from 7 km Eggs during the Pokemon GO Deep Depths event. Such encounters are always at level 20, and range between 370 and 408 CP — 10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs. All Eggs placed into Incubators during the event will have half hatch distance.

Research rewards

Nickit in Pokemon GO can be obtained by completing Research tasks. Field and Timed Research tasks during the Deep Depths event will feature this critter as a potential reward. Each of these encounters will be at level 15, and depending on IVs — 10/10/10 to 15/15/15 — Nickit will have 278 - 306 CP.

Can Nickit be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Nickit shiny comparison (Image via TPC)
Nickit shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

As of March 2025, Shiny Nickit in Pokemon GO is unavailable. This alternate-colored variant will be released at a so-far-unannounced date in the future.

Pokemon GO Nickit: Attributes, moves, and evolution requirements

Chansey

  • Attack: 85
  • Defense: 82
  • Stamina: 120
  • Max CP: 808
  • Fast Attacks: Quick Attack and Snarl
  • Charged Attacks: Play Rough and Night Slash

Nickit evolves into Thievul on being fed 50 Candy. Check out the CP of your evolved Thievul using our Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator.

Thievul

  • Attack: 172
  • Defense: 164
  • Stamina: 172
  • Max CP: 2,415
  • Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Quick Attack and Snarl
  • Charged Attacks: Play Rough and Night Slash
