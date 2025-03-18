Pokemon GO Deep Depths preparation guide

Pokemon GO Deep Depths kicks off at 10 AM local time on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, and lasts until 8 PM local time on Monday, March 24, 2025. It is the third event of the month and marks the debut of Nickit and Thievul in Pokemon GO. Additionally, it highlights a bunch of Water- and Dark-type critters and boosts the odds of finding Shiny Clauncher.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Deep Depths event and tells you how you can make the most of it.

Pokemon GO Deep Depths features and bonuses

Features

Wild encounters

Murkrow*

Sneasel*

Corphish*

Clamperl*

Purrloin*

Female Frillish*

Clauncher*

Nickit

7 km Eggs

Galarian Corsola*

Pawniard*

Clauncher*

Nickit

* - Shiny available

The event also features special Field Research tasks, one free and one paid Timed Research quest, as well as collection challenges. Completing these will give you encounters with event-themed Pocket Monsters, XP, Stardust, and more. Check out whether buying the paid Timed Research ticket is worth it.

If you make it to the end of the free Timed Research, you will also unlock a 2x Catch Stardust bonus for the remainder of the event.

Bonuses

The following benefits can be enjoyed by players taking part in the event:

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event.

Increased chance to encounter and hatch Shiny Clauncher.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Deep Depths

Do the following things to make the most out of this event:

Mega Evolve Gyarados. This form of the creature is a dual Water- and Dark-type. This means you will get extra Candy for capturing all the potential wild spawns during the event.

This form of the creature is a dual Water- and Dark-type. This means you will get extra Candy for capturing all the potential wild spawns during the event. Complete the free Timed Research fast. Making it to the end is crucial as it unlocks the 2x catch Stardust bonus. Having such a target is a good incentive, as once unlocked, this will be the most attractive bonus from the event.

Making it to the end is crucial as it unlocks the 2x catch Stardust bonus. Having such a target is a good incentive, as once unlocked, this will be the most attractive bonus from the event. Hatch as many Eggs as possible. If you have 10 or 12 km Eggs lying around in your collection, incubate them once the event starts to hatch them quickly.

If you have 10 or 12 km Eggs lying around in your collection, incubate them once the event starts to hatch them quickly. Make a shiny list. Check out the top shinies to hunt for during Pokemon GO Deep Depths.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

