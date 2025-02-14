Pokemon GO Nidoqueen: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Nidoqueen has been available to train for battles since the game launched. Earth Power, which is its reliable Charged Attack, was made available on May 17, 2019. It can be obtained in the Beloved Buddies event by catching a female Nidoran and triggering its evolution. You will need a total of 125 Candy to complete its overall evolution process.
In this article, you will learn everything about Nidoqueen's best moveset, its counters, and its usefulness in the GO Battle League, raids, and Gym battles.
Pokemon GO Nidoqueen best moveset
Pokemon GO Nidoqueen best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Poison Jab
- Charged Attacks: Poison Fang and Earth Power
Pokemon GO Nidoqueen best PvE moveset
Poison-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Poison Jab
- Charged Attack: Sludge Wave
Ground-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Poison Jab
- Charged Attack: Earth Power
Is Nidoqueen good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Nidoqueen in Pokemon GO PvP
This creature sports impressive battle capabilities for the Ultra League. In this format, it is capable of soaking up damage, dealing with a variety of Pokemon types, and resisting multiple attacks. Its Fast Move, Poison Jab, not only generates energy fast but also pressures opponents to swap their picks.
With the Poison Fang Charged Attack, Nidoqueen's users can strategically bait competitors into using a Protect Shield to prevent receivable damage. The Drill Pokemon is an excellent choice for the Ultra League because of these reasons.
Pokemon GO Nidoqueen's PvP ranking as of February 2025:
- Great League: #200
- Ultra League: #50
- Master League: #333
* Source: PvPoke
Nidoqueen in Pokemon GO PvE
Nidoqueen has a good defense stat and the capability to absorb hits from various move types. It also has a double resistance to Electric- and Poison-type attacks. Therefore, it is suitable in battles where defense is the key factor.
Pokemon GO Nidoqueen doesn't have great attacking potency. It is only suitable for defensive gameplay; thus, it cannot be called a good raid attacker. Still, it can be a preffered choice against one-star bosses and some three-star bosses.
Assuming a Gym-defending role is a struggling task for Nidoqueen. This is because it is weak to Ground-, Ice-, Psychic-, and Water-type moves. Moreover, its Fast Attack option can inflict considerable damage to only Grass- and Fairy-type challengers.
Pokemon GO Nidoqueen: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Bite
- Poison Jab
Charged Attacks
- Earthquake
- Stone Edge
- Poison Fang
- Sludge Wave
- Earth Power
Base stats
- Max CP: 2812
- Attack: 180
- Defense: 173
- Stamina: 207
Pokemon GO Nidoqueen's weaknesses and resistances
Its weaknesses are
- Ground
- Ice
- Psychic
- Water
Its resistances are
- Bug
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Rock
- Electric
- Poison
Each Pokemon type Nidoqueen can dish out STAB super-effective damage to
- Grass
- Fairy
- Poison
- Rock
- Steel
- Fire
Counters to Pokemon GO Nidoqueen
Great League: Bronzor, Galarian Stunfisk, Wooper, Barboach, Swinbu, Alolan Sandshrew, Shadow Stunky, and Swampert.
Ultra League: Shadow Golurk, Corviknight, Gliscor, Complete Forme Zygarde, Greninja, Shadow Feraligatr, Drifblim, and Altered Forme Giratina.
PvE counters:
- Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike
- Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
- Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap and Avalanche
- Mega Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic
