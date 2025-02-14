Pokemon GO Nidoqueen: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Nidoqueen has been available to train for battles since the game launched. Earth Power, which is its reliable Charged Attack, was made available on May 17, 2019. It can be obtained in the Beloved Buddies event by catching a female Nidoran and triggering its evolution. You will need a total of 125 Candy to complete its overall evolution process.

In this article, you will learn everything about Nidoqueen's best moveset, its counters, and its usefulness in the GO Battle League, raids, and Gym battles.

Pokemon GO Nidoqueen best moveset

Nidoqueen, as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Nidoqueen best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Poison Jab

Charged Attacks: Poison Fang and Earth Power

Pokemon GO Nidoqueen best PvE moveset

Poison-type attacker

Fast Attack: Poison Jab

Charged Attack: Sludge Wave

Ground-type attacker

Fast Attack: Poison Jab

Charged Attack: Earth Power

Is Nidoqueen good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Nidoqueen in Pokemon GO PvP

This creature sports impressive battle capabilities for the Ultra League. In this format, it is capable of soaking up damage, dealing with a variety of Pokemon types, and resisting multiple attacks. Its Fast Move, Poison Jab, not only generates energy fast but also pressures opponents to swap their picks.

With the Poison Fang Charged Attack, Nidoqueen's users can strategically bait competitors into using a Protect Shield to prevent receivable damage. The Drill Pokemon is an excellent choice for the Ultra League because of these reasons.

Pokemon GO Nidoqueen's PvP ranking as of February 2025:

Great League: #200

Ultra League: #50

Master League: #333

* Source: PvPoke

Nidoqueen in Pokemon GO PvE

Nidoqueen has a good defense stat and the capability to absorb hits from various move types. It also has a double resistance to Electric- and Poison-type attacks. Therefore, it is suitable in battles where defense is the key factor.

Pokemon GO Nidoqueen doesn't have great attacking potency. It is only suitable for defensive gameplay; thus, it cannot be called a good raid attacker. Still, it can be a preffered choice against one-star bosses and some three-star bosses.

Assuming a Gym-defending role is a struggling task for Nidoqueen. This is because it is weak to Ground-, Ice-, Psychic-, and Water-type moves. Moreover, its Fast Attack option can inflict considerable damage to only Grass- and Fairy-type challengers.

Pokemon GO Nidoqueen: All moves and stats

Fast Attacks

Bite

Poison Jab

Charged Attacks

Earthquake

Stone Edge

Poison Fang

Sludge Wave

Earth Power

Base stats

Max CP: 2812

Attack: 180

Defense: 173

Stamina: 207

Pokemon GO Nidoqueen's weaknesses and resistances

Nidoqueen's type matchups. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Its weaknesses are

Ground

Ice

Psychic

Water

Its resistances are

Bug

Fairy

Fighting

Rock

Electric

Poison

Each Pokemon type Nidoqueen can dish out STAB super-effective damage to

Grass

Fairy

Poison

Rock

Steel

Fire

Counters to Pokemon GO Nidoqueen

Great League: Bronzor, Galarian Stunfisk, Wooper, Barboach, Swinbu, Alolan Sandshrew, Shadow Stunky, and Swampert.

Ultra League: Shadow Golurk, Corviknight, Gliscor, Complete Forme Zygarde, Greninja, Shadow Feraligatr, Drifblim, and Altered Forme Giratina.

PvE counters:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap and Avalanche

Mega Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic

