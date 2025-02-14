Pokemon GO Dragalge: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Trainers may wonder how Pokemon GO Dragalge performs in battles. One-star raids featuring Skrelp are available to join in the Beloved Buddies event. You can obtain one from here and evolve it into a Dragalge, a Poison- and Dragon-type creature. Many Pocket Monsters with Dragon as their type are strong forces to be reckoned with. Can we say the same about Dragalge?

This article sheds light on the best moveset to teach Dragalge. It also explains the creature's top counters, its viability in battles, and more.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Dragalge best moveset

Dragalge, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Dragalge best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Outrage

Pokemon GO Dragalge best PvE moveset

Dragon-type attacker

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Charged Attack: Outrage

Poison-type attacker

Fast Attack: Acid

Charged Attack: Gunk Shot

Is Pokemon GO Dragalge good in PvP and PvE?

Dragalge in Pokemon GO PvP

The Ultra League is the only format of the GO Battle League where Dragalge can showcase its true strength. Apart from this one, the creature cannot perform effectively because its moveset does not complement its stat distribution and types.

There are multiple Dragon-type contenders in PvP battles sporting better stat spread and moves than Dragalge. Therefore, it is easily outperformed and overshadowed by them, making it a bad choice for higher leagues.

PvP rating of Pokemon GO Dragalge, as of February 2025:

Great League: #134

Ultra League: #45

Master League: #419

Dragalge in Pokemon GO PvE

Dragalge can only deal super-effective damage to Dragon-type creatures with its best moveset. On the flip side, it also takes super-effective damage from the same types. Its Attack and Stamina stat are not remarkable enough to challenge powerful raid bosses and win against them.

The only scenario where you can get suitable value out of Dragalge is when it faces Grass-type bosses. The reason is that the creature's Poison-type moveset dishes out massive damage to them and double resists their STAB attacks.

Dragalge has a variety of resistances, but it lacks bulkiness. Therefore, it gets easily knocked out of a defending position from Gyms.

Pokemon GO Dragalge: All moves and stats

Fast Attacks

Acid

Water Gun

Dragon Tail

Charged Attacks

Aqua Tail

Gunk Shot

Hydro Pump

Focus Blast

Outrage

Base stats

Max CP : 2,694

: 2,694 Attack : 177

: 177 Defense : 207

: 207 Stamina: 163

Pokemon GO Dragalge's weaknesses and strengths

Offensive type effectiveness of Dragagle (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dragalge's weaknesses are:

Dragon

Ground

Ice

Psychic

Its resistances are:

Bug

Electric

Fighting

Fire

Poison

Water

Grass

This creature can deal STAB super-effective damage to the following Pokemon types:

Dragon

Grass

Fairy

Counters to Pokemon GO Dragalge

Great League: Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Gastrodon, Azumarill, Dachsbun, Wigglytuff, Diggersby, Abomasnow, and Corviknight.

Ultra League: Clefable, Galarian Weezing, Shadow Golurk, Shadow Feraligatr, Drifblim, Altered Giratina, and Complete Forme Zygarde.

PvE counters:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath and Psychic

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

