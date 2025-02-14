Pokemon GO Dragalge: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Trainers may wonder how Pokemon GO Dragalge performs in battles. One-star raids featuring Skrelp are available to join in the Beloved Buddies event. You can obtain one from here and evolve it into a Dragalge, a Poison- and Dragon-type creature. Many Pocket Monsters with Dragon as their type are strong forces to be reckoned with. Can we say the same about Dragalge?
This article sheds light on the best moveset to teach Dragalge. It also explains the creature's top counters, its viability in battles, and more.
Pokemon GO Dragalge best moveset
Pokemon GO Dragalge best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Outrage
Pokemon GO Dragalge best PvE moveset
Dragon-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attack: Outrage
Poison-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Acid
- Charged Attack: Gunk Shot
Is Pokemon GO Dragalge good in PvP and PvE?
Dragalge in Pokemon GO PvP
The Ultra League is the only format of the GO Battle League where Dragalge can showcase its true strength. Apart from this one, the creature cannot perform effectively because its moveset does not complement its stat distribution and types.
There are multiple Dragon-type contenders in PvP battles sporting better stat spread and moves than Dragalge. Therefore, it is easily outperformed and overshadowed by them, making it a bad choice for higher leagues.
PvP rating of Pokemon GO Dragalge, as of February 2025:
- Great League: #134
- Ultra League: #45
- Master League: #419
Dragalge in Pokemon GO PvE
Dragalge can only deal super-effective damage to Dragon-type creatures with its best moveset. On the flip side, it also takes super-effective damage from the same types. Its Attack and Stamina stat are not remarkable enough to challenge powerful raid bosses and win against them.
The only scenario where you can get suitable value out of Dragalge is when it faces Grass-type bosses. The reason is that the creature's Poison-type moveset dishes out massive damage to them and double resists their STAB attacks.
Dragalge has a variety of resistances, but it lacks bulkiness. Therefore, it gets easily knocked out of a defending position from Gyms.
Pokemon GO Dragalge: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Acid
- Water Gun
- Dragon Tail
Charged Attacks
- Aqua Tail
- Gunk Shot
- Hydro Pump
- Focus Blast
- Outrage
Base stats
- Max CP: 2,694
- Attack: 177
- Defense: 207
- Stamina: 163
Pokemon GO Dragalge's weaknesses and strengths
Dragalge's weaknesses are:
- Dragon
- Ground
- Ice
- Psychic
Its resistances are:
- Bug
- Electric
- Fighting
- Fire
- Poison
- Water
- Grass
This creature can deal STAB super-effective damage to the following Pokemon types:
- Dragon
- Grass
- Fairy
Counters to Pokemon GO Dragalge
Great League: Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Gastrodon, Azumarill, Dachsbun, Wigglytuff, Diggersby, Abomasnow, and Corviknight.
Ultra League: Clefable, Galarian Weezing, Shadow Golurk, Shadow Feraligatr, Drifblim, Altered Giratina, and Complete Forme Zygarde.
PvE counters:
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe
- Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion and Psystrike
- Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega Latios: Dragon Breath and Psychic
- Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend
- Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
