5 best PvP picks to farm during Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies

Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies brings back various best PvP Pokemon trainers can use in different formats of the GO Battle League. This combat mode offers items and encounters with Pocket Monsters upon winning matches. This event, which runs from February 11 to 15. 2025, features creatures in the wild, as Lure Module encounters, in Raid Battles, and as rewards for completing Research tasks.

The best PvP picks have incredible battle potential and can be included in a team to increase winning chances. Their moves complement their stats and typing as well as bolster their strengths, which is a plus point for trainers looking forward to adding critters to their battle collection.

Here are five strong candidates to obtain during Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

5 formidable PvP picks to collect at Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies

1) Dunsparce

Dunsparce (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dunsparce is the best Normal-type Pokemon well suited for the Great League. Due to its typing, it takes neutral damage from various multiple attacks. It is only weak to Fighting-type moves and resists Ghost-type ones. Dunsparce can tank hits and reach for its Charged Attacks very quickly.

Also read: Pokemon GO Dunsparce: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Trainers can get their hands on Dunsparce by capturing it in the wild and attracting it via the Lure Module during Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies. It can also be acquired upon completing the second step of Team up with Candela Timed Research stories.

Dunsparce’s PvP rating:

Great League: #12

Ultra League: #579

Master League: Unranked

2) Nidoqueen

Nidoqueen (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Nidoqueen is the second stage Evolution of Nidoran, a featured Pokemon of the Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies event. Its primary type is Poison and the secondary type is Ground. Its stat spread tells us it's not only a strong attacker but it also able to soak up damage from attacks launched from an opposing Pokemon. Not to forget, Nidoqueen is also a great choice for defensive play in the Ultra League.

Also read: Pokemon GO presents 2025 leaks

Nidoran must be caught from the wild during Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies if players want to get Nidoqueen through the evolution process. Feeding a Nidoran 50 Candy evolves it into a Nidorina. Additionally, a Nidoqueen evolves from a Nidorina when 100 Candy is fed to it.

Nidoqueen’s PvP rating:

Great League: #200

Ultra League: #50

Master League: #333

3) Dragalge

Dragalge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragalge is meant to resist various attacks. Its main type is Poison and its subtype is Dragon and can learn moves of the same types. This is why it becomes strong against Dragon-, Grass-, and Fairy-type PvP choices. Moreover, Dragalge has access to the Charged Attack Aqua Tail, which provides excellent coverage and allows bait games to happen.

Also read: Pokemon GO Dhelmise raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

One-star raids featuring Skrelp in Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies can be brought down by taking advantage of its weaknesses to Electric, Ground, and Psychic-type moves. You can evolve Skrelp into Dragalge using 50 Candy.

Dragalge’s PvP rating:

Great League: #134

Ultra League: #45

Master League: #419

4) Hippowdon

Hippowdon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies event brings Hippowdon back as a three-star Raid Boss. There are multiple counters to this creature that can defeat it independently. It is vulnerable to only three different types of moves: Grass, Ice, and Water. Using the powerful Pokemon that knows these attacks against Hippowdon raids can surely bring victory.

Also read: How to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Hippowdon is only a Ground-type creature, but it has versatile Fast Attack options. Depending on the nature of a battle, players can teach it the moves it should learn. It can withstand increased damage and also pressure opponents to shield its heavy attacks.

Hippowdon’s PvP rating:

Great League: #124

Ultra League: #61

Master League: #76

5) Incarnate Forme Enamorus

Incarnate Enamorus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies offers the opportunity to grab Incarnate Forme Enamorus through 5-star raids. Trainers can get their hands on this Fairy and Flying-type Legendary Pokemon of the Hisui region by tackling its raid as a solo challenger. Its battles can also be won as a group.

Also read: How to solo defeat Enamorus Incarnate in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Participants of the Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies should know that Incarnate Forme Enamorus can easily knock out its counters due to its high attack stat. In the GO Battle League, it can reach for its Charged Attacks in a short period. This facilitates strategic gameplay where the Legendary creature can compel opponents to shield its moves or withstand them.

Incarnate Forme Enamorus’s PvP rating:

Great League: unranked

Ultra League: #175

Master League: #41

