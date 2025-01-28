How to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

If you are attempting to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO, make sure you have strong counters to exploit its weaknesses to Grass-, Ice-, and Water-type moves. When Hippowdon appears in a three-star Raid Battle, its combat power (CP) goes up. Plus, its CP increases even more when it occupies Gyms during Sunny weather. Therefore, if you are a lone trainer looking to defeat Hippowdown, you should plan your moves.
Here is everything you should know about the strategy and the best counters to use against Hippowdon to beat it solo.
Strategy and top counters to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO
As a 3-star Raid Boss, Hippowdon has the following stats:
- Combat power: 18,601
- Attack: 201
- Defense: 191
- Stamina: 239
- Fast Attacks: Bite, Fire Fang, Thunder Fang, Ice Fang, and Sand Attack
- Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Stone Edge, Body Slam, Weather Ball, Earth Power, and Scorching Sands
Hippowdon takes super-effective damage from Grass-, Ice-, and Water-type attacks. However, it can use the Fast Attacks Fire Fang and Thunder Fang, which dish out heavy damage to Grass-type Pokemon. Thus, it is best to focus on Ice- and Water-type choices rather than relying on average Grass-type damage dealers.
Here are the top ten counters to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO:
- Primal and Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Mega and Shadow Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant
- Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Shadow Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Shadow Mamoswine with Power Snow and Avalanche
- Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
- Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Shaymin (Sky Forme) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot
All three-star Raid Battles must be completed in 180 seconds. That said, the counters provided above will help solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO in that time frame.
If you possess low-level counters (especially those below Level 20), refrain from using them to challenge Hippowdon raids on your own. Instead, team up with your friends.
It is challenging to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon Go during Sunny weather owing to its performance boost. Therefore, make sure you tackle Hippowdon according to the types of counters you have.
For instance, Sunny weather enhances Primal Kyogre’s battle capabilities due to its Ground typing. It is also crucial to carry Revive and Max Revive to heal your fainted counters when attempting to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO.
However, if you want to conserve some of these precious items, master your dodging skill to avoid hits from Hippowdon’s Charged Attacks and use counters that have greater longevity in battles.
