How to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

If you are attempting to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO, make sure you have strong counters to exploit its weaknesses to Grass-, Ice-, and Water-type moves. When Hippowdon appears in a three-star Raid Battle, its combat power (CP) goes up. Plus, its CP increases even more when it occupies Gyms during Sunny weather. Therefore, if you are a lone trainer looking to defeat Hippowdown, you should plan your moves.

Here is everything you should know about the strategy and the best counters to use against Hippowdon to beat it solo.

Strategy and top counters to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO

Hippowdon, as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a 3-star Raid Boss, Hippowdon has the following stats:

Combat power : 18,601

: 18,601 Attack : 201

: 201 Defense : 191

: 191 Stamina : 239

: 239 Fast Attacks : Bite, Fire Fang, Thunder Fang, Ice Fang, and Sand Attack

: Bite, Fire Fang, Thunder Fang, Ice Fang, and Sand Attack Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Stone Edge, Body Slam, Weather Ball, Earth Power, and Scorching Sands

Hippowdon takes super-effective damage from Grass-, Ice-, and Water-type attacks. However, it can use the Fast Attacks Fire Fang and Thunder Fang, which dish out heavy damage to Grass-type Pokemon. Thus, it is best to focus on Ice- and Water-type choices rather than relying on average Grass-type damage dealers.

Here are the top ten counters to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO:

Primal and Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Mega and Shadow Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Mamoswine with Power Snow and Avalanche

Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shaymin (Sky Forme) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

All three-star Raid Battles must be completed in 180 seconds. That said, the counters provided above will help solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO in that time frame.

If you possess low-level counters (especially those below Level 20), refrain from using them to challenge Hippowdon raids on your own. Instead, team up with your friends.

It is challenging to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon Go during Sunny weather owing to its performance boost. Therefore, make sure you tackle Hippowdon according to the types of counters you have.

For instance, Sunny weather enhances Primal Kyogre’s battle capabilities due to its Ground typing. It is also crucial to carry Revive and Max Revive to heal your fainted counters when attempting to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO.

However, if you want to conserve some of these precious items, master your dodging skill to avoid hits from Hippowdon’s Charged Attacks and use counters that have greater longevity in battles.

