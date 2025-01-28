  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

How to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

By Samir Dhakal
Modified Jan 28, 2025 04:31 GMT
Strategy to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO
Everything trainers need to know to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you are attempting to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO, make sure you have strong counters to exploit its weaknesses to Grass-, Ice-, and Water-type moves. When Hippowdon appears in a three-star Raid Battle, its combat power (CP) goes up. Plus, its CP increases even more when it occupies Gyms during Sunny weather. Therefore, if you are a lone trainer looking to defeat Hippowdown, you should plan your moves.

Here is everything you should know about the strategy and the best counters to use against Hippowdon to beat it solo.

sk promotional banner

Strategy and top counters to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO

Hippowdon, as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Hippowdon, as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

As a 3-star Raid Boss, Hippowdon has the following stats:

also-read-trending Trending
  • Combat power: 18,601
  • Attack: 201
  • Defense: 191
  • Stamina: 239
  • Fast Attacks: Bite, Fire Fang, Thunder Fang, Ice Fang, and Sand Attack
  • Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Stone Edge, Body Slam, Weather Ball, Earth Power, and Scorching Sands

Also read: 5 best candidates for Pokemon GO February 2025 Community Day

Hippowdon takes super-effective damage from Grass-, Ice-, and Water-type attacks. However, it can use the Fast Attacks Fire Fang and Thunder Fang, which dish out heavy damage to Grass-type Pokemon. Thus, it is best to focus on Ice- and Water-type choices rather than relying on average Grass-type damage dealers.

Here are the top ten counters to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO:

  • Primal and Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
  • Mega and Shadow Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant
  • Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
  • Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
  • Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
  • Shadow Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip
  • Shadow Mamoswine with Power Snow and Avalanche
  • Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
  • Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
  • Shaymin (Sky Forme) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

All three-star Raid Battles must be completed in 180 seconds. That said, the counters provided above will help solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO in that time frame.

Also read: 5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in February 2025

If you possess low-level counters (especially those below Level 20), refrain from using them to challenge Hippowdon raids on your own. Instead, team up with your friends.

It is challenging to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon Go during Sunny weather owing to its performance boost. Therefore, make sure you tackle Hippowdon according to the types of counters you have.

For instance, Sunny weather enhances Primal Kyogre’s battle capabilities due to its Ground typing. It is also crucial to carry Revive and Max Revive to heal your fainted counters when attempting to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO.

However, if you want to conserve some of these precious items, master your dodging skill to avoid hits from Hippowdon’s Charged Attacks and use counters that have greater longevity in battles.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी