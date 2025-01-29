Pokemon GO Dunsparce: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Trainers who are yet to get Pokemon GO Dunsparce can catch it in the wild during the Lunar New Year event. Once it learns its best moveset, it will be ready to join battles. It has the potential to soak up damage due to its high Stamina stat of 225 HP. It also has a decent move pool to cover for its weaknesses.
This article dives deep into why you should and should not use Pokemon GO Dunsparce, covering its best moveset, counters, and stats.
Pokemon GO Dunsparce best moveset
Pokemon GO Dunsparce PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Bite
- Charged Attack: Drill Run
Pokemon GO Dunsparce PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Rollout
- Charged Attacks: Drill Run and Rock Slide
Is Pokemon GO Dunsparce good in PvP and PvE?
Dunsparce in Pokemon GO PvP
All of Dunsparce's Charged Attacks require 50 energy to work. Thanks to its access to the Fast Attack Rollout, it can generate energy fast, allowing its Charged Attacks to be ready quickly. The move also deals super-effective damage to Fire-, Flying-, Bug, and Ice-type Pokemon every three turns.
Being a great damage soaker in PvP battles, Dunsparce can take multiple hits. It is only weak to Fighting-type moves. Pokemon GO Dunsparce can target a wide range of Pokemon types, all thanks to its Charged Attacks, Drill Run and Rock Slide.
Dunsparce's GO Battle League ratings as of January 2025:
- Great League: #12
- Ultra League: #581
- Master League: N/A
- Little Jungle Cup: #80
Dunsparce in Pokemon GO PvE
This Pokemon doesn't have any Normal-type attacks, including both Fast and Charged ones, to deal STAB super-effective damage. Plus, it lacks a high Attack stat, which makes it an unreliable choice for raids.
Dunsparce's best moveset can only manage to deliver 100.34 damage to an opposing Pokemon before fainting in battles. So, it is a bad option for raids and Gym fights.
Pokemon GO Dunsparce: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Bite
- Brutal Swing
- Rollout
Charged Attacks
- Dig
- Drill Run
- Rock Slide
Base stats
- Max CP: 1,909
- Attack: 131
- Defense: 128
- Stamina: 225
Pokemon GO Dunsparce's weaknesses and strengths
Its weaknesses are:
- Fighting
Its resistances are:
- Ghost
Dunsparce's move pool lacks Normal-type attacks. As a result, it cannot deal doubly heavy damage to any creatures.
Do check out our Pokemon Type calculator to know a creature's type effectiveness.
Counters to Pokemon GO Dunsparce
Great League counters: Primeape, Chesnaught, Gastrodon, Annihilape, Shadow Marowak, Diggersby, Shadow Quagsire, and Malamar.
Ultra League counters: Pangoro, Primeape, Complete Forme Zygarde, Virizion, Poliwrath, Cobalion, Annihilape, Guzzlord, Clefable, and Corviknight.
Master League counters: Shadow Rhyperior, Mewtwo, Complete Forme Zygarde, Ursaluna, Groudon, and Zarude.
PvE counters:
- Mega Lucario: Force Palm and Aura Sphere
- Mega Heracross: Counter and Close Combat
- Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Terrakion: Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Shadow Machamp: Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Mega Gallade: Low Kick and Close Combat
- Shadow Hariyama: Force Palm and Dynamic Punch
