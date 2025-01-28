How to get Ekans in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Ekans in Pokemon GO is returning as a wild spawn and an encounter reward for completing the timed Research task during the Lunar New Year 2025 event. The event kicks off at 10 am, on Jan 29, 2025, and will run till Feb 2, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Ekans, along with its evolution, Arbok, debuted with the launch of PoGO. Both these Pokemon are strong against Grass- and Fairy-type creatures.

Collectors will be pleased to know that the shiny variant of Ekans is also available in the game. Here is everything you need to know to get your hands on Ekans in Pokemon GO.

How to get Ekans in Pokemon GO

Ekans as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Follow these methods to add Ekans to your collection:

Trending

Catch the monster in the wild

Hatch Eggs

Defeat Raid Battles

Complete Research Tasks

Trade

Catch the monster in the wild

The wild spawn rates for Ekans are boosted during the Lunar New Year event in 2025. So, you'll have an easier time finding the creature. Your playing location does not play a significant role when encountering a wild Ekans in events since trainers from anywhere in the world can find it.

Also read: 5 best PvP picks to farm at Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025

Hatch Eggs

You can acquire Ekans in Pokemon GO by hatching 2 KM Eggs. However, it is important to note that only those Eggs that you gather during the run of a specific event by spinning PokeStops will allow you to hatch Ekans. Any items that are already stored in your possession will not work.

Defeat Raid Battles

Ekans can appear as a one-star Raid Boss. When you take it down in battle, you will get an opportunity to encounter it. That said, capitalize on its weaknesses to Ground- and Psychic-type moves to defeat Ekans in Pokemon GO.

Primal Groudon, Shadow Mewtwo, Mega Garchomp, Shadow Excadrill, Shadow Rhyperior, and Shadow Metagross are some of the best counters for Ekans Raid Battles. Use them for an effortless victory.

Also read: Pokemon GO player suggests trick to maximize free Gigantamax Kingler and Dynamax Moltres battles

Complete Research Tasks

Research Tasks provides different kinds of items for trainers to utilize in the game. They also offer an Ekans encounter as a reward. For example, the Lunar New Year’s Paid Timed Research story that costs US$2.00 (or an equivalent amount in your local currency) provides encounter rewards for Ekans and Nosepass.

Trade

The last and only way to get Ekans in Pokemon GO is to ask your in-game friends to trade one with you.

Can Ekans be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Ekans (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Of course, Ekans can be shiny in PoGO. You will have a greater chance to encounter Shiny Ekans in the wild during the Lunar New Year 2025 event.

Also read: 5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting during Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025

Check out other guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨