Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition best team choices for Season 21

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Feb 12, 2025 22:42 GMT
Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition is a recurring format of the GBL that returns annually around Valentine's Day. In Season 21, it kicked off at 1 pm PT on February 4, 2025, and will run until 1 pm PT on February 18. In the first week, it was accompanied by the Ultra League, and in the second week, it will run alongside the Master League.

The following criteria apply to the Pocket Monsters taking part in the Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition:

  • Must be at or below 1,500 CP to enter.
  • Only red- or pink-colored Pokemon are eligible.
This article highlights the top leads, switches, and closers you can use to make your teams for the Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League during the Dual Destiny season.

Best leads for Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition

Best leads for Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition (Image via TPC)
1) Lickilicky

Stats

  • Attack: 106.3
  • Defense: 121
  • Stamina: 164

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/10
  • Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Rollout
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Earthquake

2) Galarian Slowbro

Base stats

  • Attack: 119.1
  • Defense: 108.3
  • Stamina: 145

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/14/11
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Poison Jab
  • Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing and Surf

3) Miltank

Base stats

  • Attack: 105.3
  • Defense: 135.4
  • Stamina: 148

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/1414
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Rollout
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Thunderbolt

Honorable mentions

  • Clefable: Fairy Wind + Swift and Moonblast
  • Druddigon: Dragon Tail + Dragon Claw and Night Slash
  • Hisuian Electrode: Thunder Shock + Wild Charge and Swift
  • Shadow Magmar: Karate Chop + Fire Punch and Scorching Sands
  • Seaking: Poison Jab + Icy Wind and Drill Run

Best switches for Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition

Best switches for Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition (Image via TPC)
1) Lickilicky

Stats

  • Attack: 106.3
  • Defense: 121
  • Stamina: 164

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/10
  • Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Rollout
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Earthquake

2) Shadow Magmar

Base stats

  • Attack: 136.6 + 20%
  • Defense: 107.4 - 20%
  • Stamina: 112

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Karate Chop
  • Charged Attacks: Fire Punch and Scorching Sands

3) Clefable

Base stats

  • Attack: 117.2
  • Defense: 111.4
  • Stamina: 146

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/13/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Fairy Wind
  • Charged Attacks: Swift and Moonblast

Honorable mentions

  • Galarian Slowbro: Poison Jab + Brutal Swing and Surf
  • Miltank: Rollout + Body Slam and Thunderbolt
  • Skeledirge: Incinerate + Disarming Voice and Shadow Ball
  • Shadow Porygon2: Lock On + Tri Attack and Zap Cannon
  • Talonflame: Incinerate + Fly and Brave Bird

Best closers for Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition

Best closers for Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition (Image via TPC)
1) Hisuian Electrode

Stats

  • Attack: 123.2
  • Defense: 130.1
  • Stamina: 113

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/14/14
  • Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
  • Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Swift

2) Turtonator

Base stats

  • Attack: 114.2
  • Defense: 152
  • Stamina: 112

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/12/14
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Incinerate
  • Charged Attacks: Dragon Pulse and Overheat

3) Camerupt

Base stats

  • Attack: 134.9
  • Defense: 101.1
  • Stamina: 122

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/14/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Incinerate
  • Charged Attacks: Earth Power and Overheat

Honorable mentions

  • Mr. Mime: Psywave + Shadow Ball and Psychic
  • Lickilicky: Rollout + Body Slam and Earthquake
  • Alolamola: Waterfall + Hydro Pump and Psychic
  • Clefable: Fairy Wind + Swift and Moonblast
  • Skeledirge: Incinerate + Disarming Voice and Shadow Ball

