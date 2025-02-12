Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition best team choices for Season 21

The Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition is a recurring format of the GBL that returns annually around Valentine's Day. In Season 21, it kicked off at 1 pm PT on February 4, 2025, and will run until 1 pm PT on February 18. In the first week, it was accompanied by the Ultra League, and in the second week, it will run alongside the Master League.
The following criteria apply to the Pocket Monsters taking part in the Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition:
- Must be at or below 1,500 CP to enter.
- Only red- or pink-colored Pokemon are eligible.
This article highlights the top leads, switches, and closers you can use to make your teams for the Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League during the Dual Destiny season.
Best leads for Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition
1) Lickilicky
Stats
- Attack: 106.3
- Defense: 121
- Stamina: 164
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/10
- Candy XL is not required.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Rollout
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Earthquake
2) Galarian Slowbro
Base stats
- Attack: 119.1
- Defense: 108.3
- Stamina: 145
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/14/11
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Poison Jab
- Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing and Surf
3) Miltank
Base stats
- Attack: 105.3
- Defense: 135.4
- Stamina: 148
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/1414
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Rollout
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Thunderbolt
Honorable mentions
- Clefable: Fairy Wind + Swift and Moonblast
- Druddigon: Dragon Tail + Dragon Claw and Night Slash
- Hisuian Electrode: Thunder Shock + Wild Charge and Swift
- Shadow Magmar: Karate Chop + Fire Punch and Scorching Sands
- Seaking: Poison Jab + Icy Wind and Drill Run
Best switches for Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition
1) Lickilicky
Stats
- Attack: 106.3
- Defense: 121
- Stamina: 164
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/10
- Candy XL is not required.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Rollout
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Earthquake
2) Shadow Magmar
Base stats
- Attack: 136.6 + 20%
- Defense: 107.4 - 20%
- Stamina: 112
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Karate Chop
- Charged Attacks: Fire Punch and Scorching Sands
3) Clefable
Base stats
- Attack: 117.2
- Defense: 111.4
- Stamina: 146
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/13/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Fairy Wind
- Charged Attacks: Swift and Moonblast
Honorable mentions
- Galarian Slowbro: Poison Jab + Brutal Swing and Surf
- Miltank: Rollout + Body Slam and Thunderbolt
- Skeledirge: Incinerate + Disarming Voice and Shadow Ball
- Shadow Porygon2: Lock On + Tri Attack and Zap Cannon
- Talonflame: Incinerate + Fly and Brave Bird
Best closers for Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition
1) Hisuian Electrode
Stats
- Attack: 123.2
- Defense: 130.1
- Stamina: 113
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/14/14
- Candy XL is not required.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
- Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Swift
2) Turtonator
Base stats
- Attack: 114.2
- Defense: 152
- Stamina: 112
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/12/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Incinerate
- Charged Attacks: Dragon Pulse and Overheat
3) Camerupt
Base stats
- Attack: 134.9
- Defense: 101.1
- Stamina: 122
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/14/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Incinerate
- Charged Attacks: Earth Power and Overheat
Honorable mentions
- Mr. Mime: Psywave + Shadow Ball and Psychic
- Lickilicky: Rollout + Body Slam and Earthquake
- Alolamola: Waterfall + Hydro Pump and Psychic
- Clefable: Fairy Wind + Swift and Moonblast
- Skeledirge: Incinerate + Disarming Voice and Shadow Ball
