Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition best team choices for Season 21

The Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition is a recurring format of the GBL that returns annually around Valentine's Day. In Season 21, it kicked off at 1 pm PT on February 4, 2025, and will run until 1 pm PT on February 18. In the first week, it was accompanied by the Ultra League, and in the second week, it will run alongside the Master League.

The following criteria apply to the Pocket Monsters taking part in the Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition:

Must be at or below 1,500 CP to enter.

Only red- or pink-colored Pokemon are eligible.

This article highlights the top leads, switches, and closers you can use to make your teams for the Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League during the Dual Destiny season.

Best leads for Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition

Best leads for Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition (Image via TPC)

1) Lickilicky

Stats

Attack : 106.3

: 106.3 Defense : 121

: 121 Stamina: 164

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/10

Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Rollout

Rollout Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Earthquake

2) Galarian Slowbro

Base stats

Attack : 119.1

: 119.1 Defense : 108.3

: 108.3 Stamina: 145

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/14/11

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Poison Jab

Poison Jab Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing and Surf

3) Miltank

Base stats

Attack : 105.3

: 105.3 Defense : 135.4

: 135.4 Stamina: 148

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/1414

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Rollout

Rollout Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Thunderbolt

Honorable mentions

Clefable: Fairy Wind + Swift and Moonblast

Fairy Wind + Swift and Moonblast Druddigon: Dragon Tail + Dragon Claw and Night Slash

Dragon Tail + Dragon Claw and Night Slash Hisuian Electrode: Thunder Shock + Wild Charge and Swift

Thunder Shock + Wild Charge and Swift Shadow Magmar: Karate Chop + Fire Punch and Scorching Sands

Karate Chop + Fire Punch and Scorching Sands Seaking: Poison Jab + Icy Wind and Drill Run

Best switches for Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition

Best switches for Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition (Image via TPC)

1) Lickilicky

Stats

Attack : 106.3

: 106.3 Defense : 121

: 121 Stamina: 164

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/10

Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Rollout

Rollout Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Earthquake

2) Shadow Magmar

Base stats

Attack : 136.6 + 20%

: 136.6 + 20% Defense : 107.4 - 20%

: 107.4 - 20% Stamina: 112

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Karate Chop

Karate Chop Charged Attacks: Fire Punch and Scorching Sands

3) Clefable

Base stats

Attack : 117.2

: 117.2 Defense : 111.4

: 111.4 Stamina: 146

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/13/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Fairy Wind

Fairy Wind Charged Attacks: Swift and Moonblast

Honorable mentions

Galarian Slowbro: Poison Jab + Brutal Swing and Surf

Poison Jab + Brutal Swing and Surf Miltank: Rollout + Body Slam and Thunderbolt

Rollout + Body Slam and Thunderbolt Skeledirge: Incinerate + Disarming Voice and Shadow Ball

Incinerate + Disarming Voice and Shadow Ball Shadow Porygon2: Lock On + Tri Attack and Zap Cannon

Lock On + Tri Attack and Zap Cannon Talonflame: Incinerate + Fly and Brave Bird

Best closers for Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition

Best closers for Pokemon GO Love Cup: Great League edition (Image via TPC)

1) Hisuian Electrode

Stats

Attack : 123.2

: 123.2 Defense : 130.1

: 130.1 Stamina: 113

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/14/14

Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Swift

2) Turtonator

Base stats

Attack : 114.2

: 114.2 Defense : 152

: 152 Stamina: 112

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/12/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Incinerate

Incinerate Charged Attacks: Dragon Pulse and Overheat

3) Camerupt

Base stats

Attack : 134.9

: 134.9 Defense : 101.1

: 101.1 Stamina: 122

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/14/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Incinerate

Incinerate Charged Attacks: Earth Power and Overheat

Honorable mentions

Mr. Mime: Psywave + Shadow Ball and Psychic

Psywave + Shadow Ball and Psychic Lickilicky: Rollout + Body Slam and Earthquake

Rollout + Body Slam and Earthquake Alolamola: Waterfall + Hydro Pump and Psychic

Waterfall + Hydro Pump and Psychic Clefable: Fairy Wind + Swift and Moonblast

Fairy Wind + Swift and Moonblast Skeledirge: Incinerate + Disarming Voice and Shadow Ball

