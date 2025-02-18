Pokemon GO Pidove Max Battle guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Pidove Max Battle guide will help trainers defeat the critter as it debuts as a Power Spot boss. It will be available around you starting from its Max Monday feature from 6-7 pm local time on February 17, 2025. Subsequently, it can be challenged by trainers between 6 am and 9 pm local time until March 4, 2025. It may appear in later Max Battle cycles as well.

This article covers the weaknesses and best counters to help you take down Pokemon GO Pidove Max Battles with ease.

Pokemon GO Pidove Max Battle weaknesses

Pidove's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Pidove?

Pidove is a Normal- and Flying-type Pocket Monster, and takes super-effective damage from Electric- and Ice-type moves. Both these types have power Dynamax Attackers in the game.

However, since Pidove will be a 1-star Max Battle boss, you can easily take it down using neutral damage. Make sure not to use low-level Ghost-, Ground-, or Grass-type attackers.

These Max Moves are super-effective against Dynamax Pidove:

Max Hailstorm (or G-Max Resonance)

Max Lightning (or G-Max Stun Shock)

Pidove's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 1-star Power Spot boss in Pokemon GO, Pidove has the following stats:

Attack: 98

98 Defense: 80

80 Attacks: Aerial Ace, Air Cutter, and Heat Wave

It will cost 250 Max Particles to challenge this boss. However, the charge will only be deducted should you win. Up to four trainers can participate in these battles and all of them have to be present within 80 meters of the Power Spot.

Pokemon GO Pidove Max Battle best counters

The following are the best attackers and their recommended movesets for Pokemon GO Pidove Max Battles:

Gigantamax Lapras with Frost Breath (G-Max Resonance)

with Frost Breath (G-Max Resonance) Dynamax Articuno with Frost Breath (Max Hailstorm)

with Frost Breath (Max Hailstorm) Dynamax Cryogonal with Frost Breath (MaxHailstorm)

with Frost Breath (MaxHailstorm) Gigantamax Charizard with Fire Spin (G-Max Wildfire)

with Fire Spin (G-Max Wildfire) Gigantamax or Dynamax Toxtricity with Spark (G-Max Stun Shock/Max Lightning)

with Spark (G-Max Stun Shock/Max Lightning) Dynamax Zapdos with Thunder Shock (Max Lightning)

Apart from these, pretty much any team of 500 CP+ counters that deal neutral damage can take down Pidove.

Pokemon GO Pidove Max Battle catch CP and shiny availability

Shiny Pidove comparison (Image via TPC)

Spawning post-battle, the Dynamax Pidove will have a combat power between the following ranges:

No weather boost: 443 - 484 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

443 - 484 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy or Windy): 554 - 605 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IVs from Pokemon GO Pidove Max Battles?

No weather boost: 484 CP

484 CP Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy or Windy): 605 CP

Can Pidove be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Dynamax Pidove is available in Pokemon GO. The chances of finding one are approximately 1-in-512.

