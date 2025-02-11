Pokemon GO player shares potential benefits of making Raids more like Max Battles

In a recent Reddit discussion, user u/PrestyRS proposed a major quality-of-life change for Pokemon GO raids: making raid passes only be consumed when a player reaches the encounter screen, similar to how Max Raid Battles. The idea stems from the frustration of losing a raid pass due to technical errors, game crashes, or failed attempts.

Currently, once a player enters a raid, their pass is immediately consumed, regardless of the outcome. This system discourages participation in smaller raid lobbies and adds unnecessary stress to remote raiding. u/PrestyRS stated:

"If you can't beat a max battle, you don't consume max particles. Make it like that for raids, too."

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

One of the biggest issues with the current raid system is the financial and emotional burden it places on players. Remote Raid Passes, which cost nearly USD $2 each, are limited to five per day.

Losing a pass due to a random glitch or an uncoordinated lobby can be incredibly frustrating. Players often need to contact Niantic support to request refunds, which isn’t always successful and adds more hassle to the process.

Adopting a Max Raid Battle-like system would not only reduce player frustration, but also encourage more people to participate in smaller raid groups without the fear of losing their passes. This change could increase overall engagement, as players would be more willing to take calculated risks without financial repercussions.

Additionally, it would ease the burden on Niantic’s customer support, which currently has to handle numerous refund requests for lost raid passes.

The Pokemon GO community has responded positively to this idea, with several players sharing their own frustrations and suggestions.

u/Upper-Health110 took it a step further, suggesting that raid encounters should function similarly to Field Research encounters:

"I would even say let’s have the raid / max battles pokemon encounters handled the same way like encounters after completing a field task - meaning if your game crashes, you can get back to it even when the game decides you cannot interact with the poi anymore (expired raid, remote raid) - this would solve 99% of my support requests."

Implementing this system could eliminate the need for most support requests related to lost raid rewards.

Another player, u/Zwodo, highlighted the frustration of losing an expensive Remote Raid Pass when teammates unexpectedly leave the raid at the last second:

"I especially love it when you lose an expensive Remote Raid Pass because the entire party thought a Dialga was too hard with 6 people and dips the moment it starts and you didn't get the memo. Or a reinvite. Infuriating."

A new system would prevent this unfair loss.

u/HumanWithComputer pointed out that Niantic’s reluctance to implement such a system likely stems from financial motivations.

Comment byu/PrestyRS from discussion inTheSilphRoad Expand Post

The idea aligns with a business strategy that benefits both the players and the company.

Meanwhile, u/trainbrain27 brought up concerns about difficulty scaling.

Comment byu/PrestyRS from discussion inTheSilphRoad Expand Post

The fear of wasting a pass on an impossible raid further discourages participation, making an alternative system all the more appealing.

Also read: Candela or Arlo: Which path should you choose in Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Timed Research?

A needed change for Pokemon GO?

Raid battles as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The proposal to make raid passes consumable only upon reaching the encounter screen has clear advantages, from improving player satisfaction to increasing overall raid participation.

It aligns with mechanics from other Pokemon games, reduces unnecessary frustration, and could even boost Niantic’s revenue by encouraging more engagement.

With growing community support for the idea, it remains to be seen whether Niantic will consider adjusting raid mechanics to better accommodate its player base.

Additionally, this change could make Pokemon GO’s raid system more accessible to casual players who may not have the strongest teams or extensive knowledge of raid mechanics.

Allowing players to attempt raids without the immediate penalty of losing a pass would encourage experimentation and learning. Newer players could feel more comfortable participating in raids, gradually improving their skills without the fear of financial loss.

From a competitive standpoint, this adjustment could also lead to more strategic raid planning. Players could assess their chances of success more effectively, knowing they won’t be penalized unfairly for attempting a raid with a smaller group.

This could encourage cooperation within the community and foster a more dynamic raiding environment, ultimately making the game more enjoyable for everyone involved.

Also read: Pokemon GO players discuss potential problems with Black & White Kyurem's moves ahead of release

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨